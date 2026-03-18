Post-Iran war, US Congressman seeks security for faith sites

Washington, March 18 (IANS) An influential US lawmaker has stepped up calls to boost security funding for religious institutions, including those of the Hindus, as rising Middle East tensions and recent attacks heighten fears among faith communities across the country.

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Democratic US Congressman Josh Gottheimer convened homeland security officials and faith leaders in New Jersey on Tuesday to address what he described as a growing threat environment facing houses of worship.

The meeting brought together officials from the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness (NJOHSP), including Director Thomas Hauck and Director of Preparedness Charles Ambio, along with leaders from Jewish, Christian, Hindu, and other religious communities.

Participants reviewed the current threat landscape and discussed coordination between law enforcement and faith institutions, with a focus on improving preparedness and response, a media release said.

“Right now, with rising tensions in the Middle East and the ongoing conflict involving Iran, it is more important than ever that we remain vigilant against threats — especially against our faith communities,” Gottheimer said.

The discussion also examined how the conflict in the Middle East is shaping domestic security concerns and increasing pressure on local institutions to strengthen safeguards.

Gottheimer pointed to recent incidents as a warning sign.

“In recent weeks, there was an attack on a synagogue in Michigan and, right here in Teaneck, where a 19-year-old was shot with a pellet gun outside of a synagogue — a deeply disturbing reminder that antisemitism and hate are alive and well,” he said.

He stressed that the risks extend across all religious groups.

“No one should feel unsafe walking into a synagogue, church, mosque, or temple in New Jersey or anywhere in America,” Gottheimer said.

A central focus of the meeting was the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Programme (NSGP), which provides funding for security upgrades such as surveillance systems, access controls and trained personnel.

Gottheimer called for urgent action to expand the programme, saying he has been pushing to increase NSGP funding to $1 billion in fiscal year 2027.

--IANS

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