Political leaders in India decry Taliban's new penal code legalising domestic violence

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The Taliban’s new domestic violence code, which permits women to be beaten as long as their bones do not break, has sparked widespread outrage in India. Critics describe it as an "assault on basic human dignity” and a chilling reminder of the dangers when power and religious edicts override basic rights. The move has been condemned as a stark violation of women’s rights, an affront to justice, and a signal that oppressive policies can be formalised under the guise of law.

Speaking to IANS, BJP National Spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain reacted sharply, saying, “The Taliban are not going to refrain from such actions. They have returned to power, and an atmosphere has formed that their actions can never be right. The fatwa they have issued and the law they have made allows women to be beaten severely, and these lawmakers should be held accountable.”

JD(U) Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar called the law a stark violation of democratic and human rights principles.

“Where democratic values are not protected and policies are driven by religion, injustice is inevitable. The mistreatment of women under religious pretexts is unacceptable. No religion permits disrespecting daughters, denying them education, or discriminating against them,” he said.

Congress MP Imran Masood criticised the Taliban’s justification for the penal code. “I cannot understand which Islamic text they referred to while framing this. According to the status of women in Islam, this is not justified,” he added.

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad noted the broader diplomatic implications. “This concerns relations between countries. We support the central government’s decisions and policy measures regarding such international developments.”

The Taliban’s 90-page code, signed by Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, also abolishes the 2009 law on the Elimination of Violence Against Women (EVAW) and imposes punishments based on social status, allowing lighter penalties for the elite and harsher measures for lower-class individuals.

Human rights organisations, including the UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women, have called for immediate international intervention to halt the law’s implementation.

