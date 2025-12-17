PM Modi’s Oman visit will deepen ties, boost trade and open new opportunities: Indian Diaspora

Muscat, Oman, Dec 17 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to arrive in Oman, members of the Indian business and professional community on Wednesday expressed strong optimism about the visit, calling it a major opportunity to deepen India–Oman relations and expand cooperation across sectors such as energy, manufacturing, healthcare, tourism and logistics.

Speaking to IANS in Muscat, Indian industry leaders said the Prime Minister’s visit comes at a time when both countries are looking to elevate their partnership through structured dialogue and a possible Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Nirmal K Minda, Executive Chairman of Uno Minda Limited, said the visit could unlock collaboration in multiple sectors.

“Oman’s low energy costs and India’s strong manufacturing ecosystem create a natural complementarity,” Minda stated.

From an Indian perspective, he said, it makes sense for Omani investors to look at India as a manufacturing destination under the Make in India initiative.

“Manufacturing in India offers access to skilled manpower, which is a challenge in Oman, while Oman can play a critical role as a logistics and trading hub connecting the region, including the UAE,” he mentioned.

Echoing similar views, Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, said the Prime Minister’s visit will further strengthen the already strong relationship between India and Oman.

“Indians have been contributing to Oman’s growth for decades and are well respected for the value they add to the country’s economy and society,” Reddy highlighted.

According to her, as commercial ties expand through trade agreements, social and cultural bonds between the two countries will grow even stronger.

Adding a broader historical perspective, Saleh Mohamed Alshanfari, Chairman of Alizz Foods LLC, said India and Oman share a relationship that goes far beyond business.

“Maritime links, cultural exchanges and social connections have bound the two nations for centuries,” he noted.

--IANS

pk