PM Modi’s Jordan visit opens new chapter in bilateral business ties: Industry leaders

Amman, Dec 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jordan has marked a significant step forward in strengthening economic and business relations between the two countries, with industry leaders highlighting fresh opportunities across multiple sectors.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the India-Jordan Business Forum, Rukam Capital Founder and Managing Partner Archana Jahagirdar said the visit has unlocked wide-ranging collaboration prospects.

Jordan’s rich cultural heritage and scenic natural locations offer strong potential for film and media projects, while Indian rice has gained popularity in the Jordanian market, gradually replacing imports from countries such as the US and Egypt, she said.

Jahagirdar also underscored Jordan’s strategic geographical location, calling it an important partner for India in the region.

Echoing similar sentiments, Florence Shoe Company Private Limited's Aqeel Panarwana described the day as positive for trade and economic engagement between the two nations. He said such high-level visits are crucial in boosting bilateral trade and strengthening India’s position as an emerging global economic leader.

Jordan-based fintech firm Get-To-Pay General Manager Rasha Asfour said that India-Jordan relations are built on mutual trust and shared interests.

Asfour noted that Prime Minister Modi’s visit has elevated the partnership, combining Jordan’s well-regulated business environment with India’s scale, talent and innovation, thereby creating multiple avenues for collaboration.

Earlier, addressing the India-Jordan Business Forum, Prime Minister Modi said India is steadily moving towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, growing at over 8 per cent. He attributed this momentum to productivity-driven governance and innovation-led policies.

The Prime Minister invited Jordanian investors to explore opportunities in India, assuring them of strong returns.

He also highlighted significant scope for cooperation in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, describing healthcare as a strategic priority rather than just a sector.

The Prime Minister said that if Indian companies manufacture medicines and medical equipment in Jordan, it would not only serve local needs but also position Jordan as a reliable hub for Africa and West Asia.

The visit is being seen as a catalyst for deeper economic integration and long-term partnership between India and Jordan.

