PM Modi's Jordan visit on Dec 15-16 aimed at further boosting bilateral partnership: Envoy

New Delhi/Amman, Dec 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day official visit to Jordan on December 15 and 16, marking a significant moment in India-Jordan relations as the two countries commemorate 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

The visit, taking place at the invitation of King Abdullah II of Jordan, is expected to further strengthen the already close and multifaceted partnership between the two nations, according to Manish Chauhan, India's Ambassador to Jordan.

Ambassador Chauhan said Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit is expected to impart fresh momentum to bilateral ties and help elevate the partnership to new levels. "We are optimistic about a very productive and successful visit, which will pave the way for further strengthening the strong bonds between India and Jordan," he told IANS.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold delegation-level talks with King Abdullah II and is also scheduled to meet Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II. He will be formally received by the Prime Minister of Jordan upon his arrival in Amman.

The ambassador said the Prime Minister's itinerary reflects the importance both sides attach to the relationship, with several high-level engagements planned over the two days. Apart from leadership-level meetings, Prime Minister Modi will also participate in a session with leading Jordanian business representatives, aimed at exploring avenues to deepen economic cooperation.

As part of the visit, Prime Minister Modi will also travel to the historic city of Petra, accompanied by the Crown Prince, highlighting the cultural dimension of the bilateral relationship.

“This is a very busy schedule for the Prime Minister, which itself indicates the breadth of engagement planned during the visit,” Chauhan said, adding that discussions between the leaders are expected to cover the full spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as regional and other issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to receive a warm welcome from the Indian community in Jordan. Ambassador Chauhan said the Indian diaspora in the country is vibrant, well-integrated and eagerly looking forward to the Prime Minister's visit.

Highlighting the strong economic ties between the two countries, Chauhan said India is among Jordan’s top trading partners. Jordan exports key commodities to India, including fertilisers that play an important role in India’s food security.

"Our trade volume stands at around $2.8 billion, close to $3 billion now, but there is substantial potential to expand it much further," he said, noting that both sides see scope for enhanced cooperation across multiple sectors.

Ambassador Chauhan also underlined the deep cultural and people-to-people links between India and Jordan. He pointed to a strong group of "Friends of India" in the country, many of whom have studied in Indian institutions and continue to maintain close personal and professional ties with India.

Education, cultural exchanges and people-level engagement form an important pillar of the bilateral relationship, he said. The commencement of direct flights by Royal Jordanian Airlines has further strengthened connectivity, and both sides hope for increased travel and exchanges in the future.

