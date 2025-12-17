PM Modi to visit Oman today on final leg of three-nation tour

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Oman from on Wednesday at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, marking the final leg of his three-nation tour which also includes Jordan and Ethiopia.

This will be Prime Minister Modi’s second visit to Oman, underscoring the growing depth of the India-Oman strategic partnership.

The visit assumes special significance as it coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Oman. It also follows Sultan Haitham bin Tariq’s state visit to India in December 2023, reflecting the high-level political engagement between the two countries.

During his stay, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold comprehensive talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, focusing on the full spectrum of bilateral relations. Discussions are expected to cover key areas including trade and investment, energy cooperation, defence and security, technology, agriculture, and cultural exchanges. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Briefing the media ahead of the visit, Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa & Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said this would be Prime Minister Modi’s second visit to Oman after his earlier trip in February 2018. He highlighted the enduring nature of India-Oman ties, rooted in centuries-old contacts through maritime trade and people-to-people connections.

“The Honourable Prime Minister will undertake a comprehensive review of the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with His Majesty the Sultan of Oman and exchange perspectives on regional and international issues of mutual interest,” Chatterjee said.

He added that Prime Minister Modi is also expected to address business leaders from both countries at a business forum, aimed at strengthening commercial and investment partnerships.

In addition, the Prime Minister will interact with the Indian community in Oman, acknowledging their role in strengthening bilateral ties and contributing to Oman’s economic development.

India and Oman currently share a comprehensive strategic partnership, characterized by robust cooperation across diverse sectors. Oman remains an important partner for India in the Gulf region, with strong collaboration in energy security, maritime cooperation, and regional stability.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit is expected to further consolidate bilateral relations and provide fresh momentum to India-Oman cooperation in the years ahead.

--IANS

rs/