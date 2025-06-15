PM Modi to begin 3-nation tour from Cyprus today, 1st foreign visit post Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commence the first leg of his three-nation tour from Cyprus on Sunday before participating in the G7 Summit in Canada followed by visiting Croatia on his way back. This will be the Prime Minister's first foreign visit after Operation Sindoor.

Before participating in the G7 Summit on Monday, PM Modi will visit Cyprus, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in more than two decades, and will also travel to Croatia, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will pay an official visit to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia from June 15 to 19, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

"At the invitation of the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, PM Modi will pay an official visit to Cyprus on June 15 to 16. This will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in over two decades," the MEA said.

In Nicosia, PM Modi will hold talks with Christodoulides and address business leaders in Limassol.

Cyprus had condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and indicated that it would raise the issue of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan at the EU-level discussions.

The visit will be timely as Cyprus is set to take over the Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2026.

The visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India's engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union, as per the MEA.

PM Modi will visit Cyprus on June 15 to 16, on his way to Canada to participate in the G7 Summit in Kananaskis on June 16 to 17, and conclude the five-day visit with an official visit to Croatia on June 18.

In the second leg of his visit, PM Modi will travel to Kananaskis to participate in the G7 Summit, his sixth time in a row. On June 6, PM Modi received a call from Canadian PM Carney inviting him for the summit.

While PM Modi will have a meeting with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, his other bilateral engagements are still being worked out, official sources said.

PM Modi will also come face to face with US President Donald Trump for the first time since their meeting in February this year.

The visit to Cyprus is significant also as it comes in the middle of India's tensions with Turkey over the latter's support to Pakistan.

Ankara's recognition of the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the northern region that was seized by Turkish forces in 1974 and differences over gas exploration rights in the Eastern Mediterranean remain a constant source of tensions between Turkey and Cyprus.

PM Modi is expected to reach Canada on June 16, a day after the opening of the G7 Summit.

This would be PM Modi's sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.

"At the summit, the PM will exchange views with leaders of G7 countries, other invited outreach countries and heads of international organisations on crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation, particularly the AI-energy nexus and Quantum-related issues," said the government in its announcement.

For the final leg of his tour, PM Modi will undertake an official visit to Croatia on June 18.

This will be the first ever visit by an Indian PM to Croatia, marking an important milestone in the bilateral relationship.

"The visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union," said the government.

--IANS

int/khz