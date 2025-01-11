PM Modi to Attend AI Action Summit in France: February 10-11, Hosted by President Macron

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit in France from February 10 to 11, in what will be a significant visit to the European nation, announced French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday,, according to Reuters.

While addressing the 30th Conference of Ambassadors, President Macron said, "France will be hosting the AI Summit on February 10-11. A summit for action, as we call it. This summit will allow for an international conversation on AI. There will be Prime Minister Modi, who will move up to a major visit in our country as we want to forge a dialogue with all powers on AI."

The French President emphasised the importance of AI as a global conversation, stating that it will include countries such as the US, China, and India, as well as, the countries from the Gulf, which have significant roles in developing and regulating AI technologies.

"The US, China, and major emerging countries such as India have a key role to play, as well as the Gulf," Macron said.

Macron also highlighted that the summit will focus on innovation, talent, and positioning France and Europe at the centre of the global AI landscape.

"Beyond that conversion, what we want to do for public interest with the foundation will be setting up... The summit's core for me will be innovation and the ability to attract talent and to have France and Europe at the heart of the AI battle," he added.

Notably, the French Presidency earlier confirmed India's invitation to the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in December, describing India as a "very important country."

During a press briefing about the summit, the French Presidency announced that 90 countries, including India, had been invited to participate.

"We have invited India and are working very closely with India in the run-up to the summit. Misinformation and misuse of AI are themes that will be addressed," the French Presidency stated.

"India is a very important country, particularly in terms of its potential to make a concrete impact on people's lives. We look forward to India's contributions to the summit's various teams," it added.

The summit, to be hosted by France at the Grand Palais in Paris, will convene Heads of State and Government, leaders of international organisations, CEOs from large and small companies, representatives from academia, NGOs, artists, and members of civil society.

The event will focus on five key themes: public interest in AI, the future of work, innovation and culture, trust in AI, and global AI governance.

The French Presidency further highlighted the importance of addressing issues related to disinformation and the misuse of AI, which are central topics for the summit's discussions.

On February 10, various stakeholders, including heads of state and government representatives, will participate in multiple sessions. Macron will host a formal dinner for heads of state and other VIPs that evening.

On February 11, the summit will feature a dedicated leaders' session exclusively for heads of state. (ANI)