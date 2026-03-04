PM Modi thanks Macron after Holi greeting by French President in Hindi

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) In a heart-warming display of cultural diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged festive greetings in Hindi and French on the occasion of Holi, underscoring the deepening bond between India and France.

The exchange unfolded on social media platforms as celebrations took place across India on March 4, with both leaders using each other's languages to convey their wishes.

It began with President Macron posting a brief message in Hindi on X: “Happy Holi, my friend!”

The post, shared early in the morning, received thousands of reactions and reposts, drawing attention online to Macron's use of Hindi in greeting the Indian Prime Minister.

This is not the first time the French leader has used Hindi in his interactions linked to India. During his visit to India in February 2026, Macron had captioned a photograph with PM Modi with the phrase "Jai Ho".

Responding to the greeting, Prime Minister Modi thanked the French President and conveyed his wishes in French.

“Merci beaucoup, mon ami! A l'occasion de la fete sacree de Holi, je vous adresse, a vous et au peuple de France, mes vœux sinceres de bonheur et de prosperite.”

The message translates to: "Thank you very much, my friend! On the sacred occasion of Holi, I extend my sincere wishes of happiness and prosperity to you and the people of France."

The bilingual exchange drew reactions on social media, with users noting the use of Hindi and French by the two leaders. The greetings also highlighted mutual respect and friendship between the two leaders.

The greetings also came weeks after President Macron's visit to India, during which the two countries announced the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, focusing on cooperation in defence, artificial intelligence and cultural exchanges.

The Holi greetings align seamlessly with these efforts, promoting people-to-people connections.

