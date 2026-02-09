PM Modi, Seychelles Prez Herminie hold talks in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Seychelles President Patrick Herminie at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday and held delegation-level talks, discussing bilateral issues.

Earlier in the day, Patrick Herminie, who is on a State visit to India, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Honouring Bapu’s enduring legacy and universal ideals. President Dr. Patrick Herminie of Seychelles paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Gandhiji’s enduring principles continues to guide and inspire India-Seychelles partnership."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also called on Patrick Herminie on Monday and lauded his support towards advancing Vision MAHASAGAR for economic prosperity and security in the region.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar in a post on X wrote, “Delighted to call on President Dr Patrick Herminie of the Republic of Seychelles today in Delhi. As maritime neighbours, value his support towards advancing Vision MAHASAGAR for economic prosperity and security in the region. Confident that his engagements with PM Narendra Modi later today will open new vistas for our cooperation.”

Patrick Herminie on Sunday arrived in New Delhi on Sunday after concluding his engagements in Chennai and Mumbai. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport.

In a statement shared on X, Jaiswal stated: "President Dr. Patrick Herminie of Seychelles arrived in New Delhi after productive engagements in Chennai and Mumbai, where he met key stakeholders, including in the fields of governance, industry, coastal management and health sector".

"He was warmly received by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and for Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel at the airport and accorded a ceremonial welcome. Seychelles is a key maritime neighbour of India and an important partner in India’s Vision MAHASAGAR and its commitment to the Global South," he added.

Herminie arrived in India on Thursday for a five-day State visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his visit to Mumbai, he met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and the two leaders discussed various issues, especially port-led development, coastal management and promising opportunities for enhanced collaboration between Maharashtra and Seychelles.

"Maharashtra welcomes Seychelles ! Extremely happy to welcome the beautiful country Seychelles’ President Hon’ble Dr. Patrick Herminie, along with the Ministers at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. Extended my warm wishes to HE and the people of Seychelles for 50th year of independence celebrations and for 50th year of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles, this year!" CM Fadnavis had posted on X.

"Had a great interaction on varied subjects especially port led development, coastal management and promising opportunities for enhanced collaboration between Maharashtra and Seychelles. I also welcome the Hon Ministers: Mr. Barry Faure- Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr. Pierre Laporte - Minister for Finance Ms. Veronique Laporte- Minister for Transport Mrs. Amanda Bernstein- Minister for Tourism and Culture," he added.

On February 6, Herminie attended the India-Seychelles Business Forum organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Chennai. In his speech, he highlighted priority sectors for collaboration, including digital technologies, renewable energy, tourism, higher education, and electric mobility, according to the statement released by FICCI on X.

In a post on X, FICCI stated, "As part of the Forum, a dedicated CEOs’ Roundtable was also conducted, where leading Indian industry members interacted directly with the Hon’ble President and the accompanying ministerial delegation from Seychelles."

