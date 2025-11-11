PM Modi receives warm welcome in Bhutan as he starts 2-day visit

Thimphu, Nov 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Thimphu on Tuesday for a two-day visit, where he was warmly received by his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay.

The visit aims to deepen India-Bhutan partnership and reinforce India's commitment to its Neighbourhood First Policy.

"Landed in Bhutan. Grateful to Prime Minister Tobgay for the warm and gracious welcome at the airport. This visit reflects the deep bonds of friendship and cooperation shared between our two nations. India and Bhutan enjoy a time-tested partnership anchored in trust, goodwill and mutual respect. I look forward to further strengthening our close ties during this visit," PM Modi posted on X.

Extending a warm welcome to PM Modi, Tshering Tobgay took to his social media platform, stating, "I join the entire nation in welcoming my elder brother Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bhutan."

Earlier, in his departure statement, PM Modi said, "I will be visiting the Kingdom of Bhutan from 11-12 November 2025. It would be my honour to join the people of Bhutan as they mark the 70th birth anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth King."

PM Modi's visit coincides with the exposition of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India. He will also offer prayers to the Holy Relics at Tashichhodzong in Thimphu and participate in the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Referring to this, he said, "The exposition of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India during the organisation of the Global Peace Prayer Festival in Bhutan reflects our two countries' deep-rooted civilisational and spiritual ties."

The visit, according to the Prime Minister, will also mark another "major milestone in our successful energy partnership with the inauguration of the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project".

PM Modi said that he is looking forward to meeting the Bhutanese King, the Fourth King, and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

"I am confident that my visit will further deepen our bonds of friendship and strengthen our efforts towards shared progress and prosperity," he said.

