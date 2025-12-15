PM Modi receives warm welcome from Indian community in Jordan

Amman, Dec 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from members of the Indian community in Jordan's capital Amman on Monday. Carrying Indian flags and chanting "Modi Modi" along with "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", gave a rousing welcome to PM Modi as he arrived at his hotel in the Jordanian capital.

PM Modi greeted people and interacted with children who had gathered there to welcome him. PM Modi witnessed a cultural performance as he arrived in Amman.

"Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by the Indian community in Amman. Their affection, pride in India’s progress and strong cultural bonds reflect the enduring connection between India and its diaspora. Also grateful for the role the diaspora continues to play in strengthening India-Jordan relations," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi has expressed confidence that his visit to Jordan will boost bilateral linkages between two nations. As he began his two-day visit to the nation, PM Modi also expressed gratitude to his Jordanian counterpart Jafar Hassan for the warm welcome at airport.

"Landed in Amman. Thankful to Mr. Jafar Hassan, Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for the warm welcome at the airport. I am sure this visit will boost bilateral linkages between our nations," PM Modi posted on X.

In a special gesture, Jordanian PM Jafar Hassan welcomed PM Modi at the airport as he arrived in the country on a two-day visit at the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein. This full-fledged bilateral visit to Jordan is taking place after 37 years.

During the visit, PM Modi will hold discussions with Jordan's King where both leaders are expected to review the entire gamut of relations between India and Jordan, and exchange perspectives on regional issues.

​The visit, marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, presents an opportunity to further strengthen India-Jordan bilateral engagement, explore new avenues of collaboration for mutual growth and prosperity, and reiterate our commitment to promote regional peace, prosperity, security and stability.

"This historic visit will mark 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. During my visit, I will hold detailed discussions with His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, H.E. Mr. Jafar Hassan, Prime Minister of Jordan, and will also look forward to engagements with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II. In Amman, I will also meet the vibrant Indian community who have made significant contributions to India–Jordan relations," PM Modi said in his departure statement, earlier in the day.

This is Prime Minister Modi's first full-fledged bilateral visit to Jordan - he had earlier transited through Jordan in February 2018 while on his way to the State of Palestine.

"Even though it was a transit visit, exceptional courtesies were accorded to him by His Majesty the King, making it more than just a transit visit. This, the current full bilateral visit is taking place after an interval of 37 years. India and Jordan share warm and friendly relations marked by mutual trust and goodwill. The relationship spans across sectors including political, economic, defence, and strong people-to-people ties," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra said ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.

"Our bilateral relations are marked by strong understanding at the leadership level. Since the last visit of His Majesty in 2018, both the leaders have met four times with the latest being on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy in June 2024. The leaders are in touch with each other telephonically as well, and both the leaders also spoke recently in April 2025 after the ghastly Pahalgam terror attacks, during which His Majesty condemned the terror attacks, and said that terrorism should be rejected in all its forms and manifestations. His Majesty also reiterated his support for India's fight against terrorism and both countries have cooperated in counter-terrorism including by India's participation in the initiatives launched by His Majesty such as the Aqaba process," she added.

--IANS

akl/