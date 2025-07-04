PM Modi praises India's space programme in Trinidad and Tobago

Port of Spain, July 4 (IANS) Praising India's space programme in Trinidad and Tobago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, highlighted that the country named Chandrayaan-3 probe's landing site on the Moon as 'Shiv Shakti point'.

"An Indian astronaut is onboard the International Space Station as we speak. We are now working on a manned space mission, 'Gaganyaan'. Soon, an Indian will walk on the moon, and India will have its own space station," he said, while addressing the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago.

PM Modi also said that India is sharing the "fruit of its achievements with the rest of the world".

"I am sure everyone among you feels proud when India grows. For New India, even the sky is not the limit. You all must have cheered when India's Chandrayaan landed on the moon. The place where it landed, we have named it Shiv Shakti point," the Prime Minister said.

He also hailed the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago, calling them 'Rashtradoot' and as the "Ambassador of values and cultures".

"We deeply value the strength and support of our diaspora. With over 35 million people spread across the world, the Indian diaspora is our pride. As I have often said, each one of you is a Rashtradoot – an Ambassador of India's values, culture and heritage," the Prime Minister added.

He also said: "This year, when we hosted the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Bhubaneshwar, Trinidad and Tobago President Christine Carla Kangaloo ji was our Chief Guest. A few years ago, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar Ji had honoured us with her presence."

"At the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, I announced several initiatives to honour and connect with the Girmitiya community across the world. We are mapping the past and bringing people closer for a bright future. We are actively working on creating a comprehensive database of the Girmitiya community. Documenting the villages and cities in India from which their ancestors migrated, identifying the places where they have settled, studying and preserving the legacy of the Girmitiya ancestors, and working to organise World Girmitiya Conferences regularly. This will support the deep and historic ties with our brothers and sisters in Trinidad and Tobago as well," the Prime Minister added.

"I am sure that all of you welcomed the return of Ram Lalla to Ayodhya after 500 years... You had sent Holy water and ‘Shila’ for building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. I have also brought something here with a similar sense of devotion. It is my honour to bring a replica of Ram Mandir and some water from the Holy Saryu,” Mr. Modi said.

Highlighting that the sixth generations of the Indian diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago are set to receive their Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the former are not just connected by blood or surnames as India wholeheartedly welcomed them.

"Today, I am happy to announce that OCI cards will now be given to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora in Trinidad & Tobago. You are not just connected by blood or surname. You are connected by belonging. India looks out you, India welcomes you, and India embraces you," Prime Minister Modi said, during his address to the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago.

He also mentioned that PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar's ancestors were from Bihar's Buxar region.

"People consider her the daughter of Bihar... Bihar's heritage is the pride of India and the world... Bihar has shown the way to the world in various fields for centuries. New opportunities will emerge from Bihar in the 21st century also," he added.

The Prime Minister also welcomed the return of Ram Lalla to Ayodhya after 500 years with great joy and have deep faith and devotion towards Lord Ram.

Speaking to the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said, "We remember you had sent holy water and Shilas for building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya."

"I have also brought something here with a similar sense of devotion. I have also bought a replica of Ram Mandir and some holy water from River Sarayu," he added.

PM Modi also said: "The Ram-Leelas in Sangre Grande and Dow Village are said to be truly unique. Shri Ram Charit Manas says, राम धामदा पुरी सुहावनि। लोक समस्त बिदित अति पावनि।। It means, the sacred city of Prabhu Shri Ram is so beautiful that its glory is spread across the world. I am sure you all welcomed the return of Ram Lalla to Ayodhya after 500 years with great joy."

"Prabhu Shri Ram says that the glory of Ayodhya springs from the holy Sarayu. Whoever takes a dip in its water, finds eternal union with Shri Ram himself," PM Modi said.

"You all know that earlier this year, the world's largest spiritual gathering, the Maha Kumbh took place. I have the honour to carry water from the Maha Kumbh also with me. I request PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar ji to offer the holy waters of the Sarayu River and Maha Kumbh to the Ganga Dhara here. May these holy waters bless the people of Trinidad and Tobago."

The Prime Minister also added: "I know the story of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage. The circumstances your ancestors faced could have broken even the strongest of spirits. But they faced hardships with hope. They met problems with persistence. They left the Ganga and Yamuna behind but carried the Ramayan in their hearts. They left their soil, but not their soul. They were not just migrants. They were messengers of a timeless civilisation. Their contributions have benefitted this country -- culturally, economically and spiritually. Just look at the impact that you have all had on this beautiful nation."

"Our bond goes beyond geography and generations," PM Modi noted.

The Prime Minister also said: "Kamla Persad-Bissessar Ji -- as the first woman Prime Minister of this country. Her Excellency Christine Carla Kangaloo Ji - as the female President. Late Basdeo Pandey, the son of a farmer, rose to become Prime Minister and a respected global leader. Eminent math scholar Rudranath Capildeo, music icon Sundar Popo, cricketing talent Darren Ganga, and Sewdass Sadhu, whose devotion built the Temple in the Sea. The list of achievers goes on."

"You, the children of Girmitiyas, are not defined by struggle anymore. You are defined by your success, your service, and your values. Honestly, there must be something magical in the "doubles” and "dal poori” — because you have doubled the success of this great nation!" PM Modi said in his address to the Indian community here.

"When I last visited 25 years ago, we all admired the cover drives and pull shots of Lara. Today, it is Sunil Narine and Nicholas Pooran who ignite the same excitement in the hearts of our youth. Between then and now, our friendship has grown even stronger."

"Benaras, Patna, Kolkata, Delhi may be cities in India. But they are also names of streets here. Navratra, Mahashivratri, Janmasthmi are celebrated here with joy, spirit and pride. Chowtal and Baithak Gana continue to thrive here."

"I can see the warmth of many familiar faces. And I see curiosity in the bright eyes of a younger generation - keen to know and grow together. Truly, our bonds go well beyond geography and generations."

--IANS

int/khz