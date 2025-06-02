PM Modi, Paraguayan Prez Pena discuss strengthening diplomatic relations

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Paraguay Santiago Pena Palacios held wide-ranging bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday, aiming to infuse new momentum into the diplomatic and economic partnership between India and the South American nation.

"Towards a new momentum in bilateral relationship. PM Narendra Modi welcomed President Santiago Pena of Paraguay at the Hyderabad House ahead of their deliberations," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

President Pena, who arrived in India earlier in the day on a three-day official visit at the invitation of PM Modi, was given a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon landing at the Air Force Station Palam.

He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, and business leaders.

Before his meeting with the Prime Minister, President Pena met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss avenues of bilateral cooperation.

"Pleased to call on President Santiago Pena of Paraguay at the start of his State Visit to India. Appreciate his positive sentiments and guidance for enhancing India–Paraguay cooperation in many domains. Confident that his talks with PM Narendra Modi today will open new avenues for India's engagement with Paraguay and the South America region," Jaishankar wrote on X.

The Paraguayan President also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat following his engagements at Hyderabad House.

Prime Minister Modi will also host a luncheon in his honour.

President Pena is also expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host a banquet in his honour. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to call on the visiting President as well.

This visit marks President Pena's first official visit to India and is only the second time a Paraguayan head of state has visited the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said, "India and Paraguay established diplomatic relations on September 13, 1961, cultivating warm and friendly ties between the two nations. Both countries have since developed cooperation in various sectors, including trade, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals, and information technology."

The MEA highlighted Paraguay's strategic importance as a trading partner in Latin America. Indian companies in the automobile and pharmaceutical sectors have already established a presence in Paraguay, while Paraguayan companies, largely through joint ventures, operate in India, contributing to robust economic ties.

The statement further noted, "The two countries share common views on various international issues, including UN reforms, climate change, renewable energy, and combating terrorism."

During his visit to Mumbai, President Pena will engage with state political leaders, industry stakeholders, startups, innovators, and technology experts, reflecting an emphasis on economic and technological collaboration.

According to the MEA, the State Visit of President Pena will provide a vital opportunity for both nations "to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties, as well as to discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest."

President Pena will conclude his official visit and return to Paraguay on June 4, 2025.

