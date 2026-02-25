PM Modi on Israel visit from today to boost defence, trade and innovation ties

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Israel on Wednesday, where he is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strengthen bilateral cooperation in defence and security, trade and economic relations, and innovation.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the visit on Tuesday.

Stating that this will be the “second visit” of PM Modi to Israel, the MEA said, “During the visit, the PM will meet the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders will review the significant progress made in India-Israel Strategic Partnership, and discuss further opportunities in various areas of cooperation, including science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people to people exchanges.”

PM Modi will also call on Israel’s President Isaac Herzog.

Meanwhile, the first round of negotiations for the proposed India-Israel Free Trade Agreement (FTA) began in New Delhi and will continue until February 26, coinciding with PM Modi’s visit to Israel, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

The ministry said the timing of the talks provides fresh momentum to deepen economic ties between the two countries.

The Terms of Reference (ToR) for the agreement were signed in November 2025, creating a structured framework for discussions aimed at expanding trade and economic cooperation.

The FTA is expected to provide greater certainty and predictability to businesses, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and help unlock new opportunities across sectors.

India and Israel have complementary strengths in areas such as innovation, science and technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, high-tech manufacturing, agriculture and services.

The ministry believes the agreement could significantly boost bilateral trade by leveraging these synergies.

India’s Chief Negotiator Ajay Bhadoo, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce, stressed the importance of building a balanced and forward-looking agreement that reflects the evolving partnership between the two nations.

Israel’s Chief Negotiator Yifat Alon Perel, Senior Director for Trade Policy and Agreements and Deputy Trade Commissioner at Israel’s Ministry of Economy and Industry, said the FTA has the potential to strengthen supply chains, enhance cooperation and open new markets for both countries.

