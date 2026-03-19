PM Modi, Oman Sultan discuss prioritising dialogue and diplomacy for restoring peace in West Asia

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Oman Sultan Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on Thursday and reiterated India’s condemnation of the recent violation of Oman’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The two leaders agreed on the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and subsequent restoration of peace and stability.

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PM Modi also expressed appreciation for Oman's efforts to facilitate the safe return of thousands of people, including Indian nationals.

"Had a productive conversation with my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and conveyed advance Eid greetings to the people of Oman. We agreed on the need to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and subsequent restoration of peace and stability," PM Modi posted on X after the call.

"Reiterated India’s condemnation of the violation of Oman’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and appreciated Oman’s efforts to facilitate the safe return of thousands of people, including Indian nationals. India and Oman stand for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," he added.

The conversation between both leaders took place amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia that erupted after the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 which killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials. In response, Iran launched drone and missile attacks targeting the US and Israeli facilities, regional capitals and allied forces in West Asia.

Over the past few days, PM Modi has also spoken with the leaders of Malaysia, France, Kuwait, UAE, Israel, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman and ⁠Qatar as India remains in touch with the governments of the region as well as other key partners over the ongoing conflict in Iran and the Gulf region.

On Wednesday, PM Modi spoke to Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and discussed the evolving situation in West Asia and sharing concerns over the recent developments.

PM Modi reiterated India's condemnation of attacks on Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also thanked Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah for continued support and ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Kuwait.

"Spoke with HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait and conveyed greetings on the upcoming festival of Eid. We exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and shared concerns over recent developments. Reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains our foremost priority," PM Modi posted on X.

"We agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement remains essential for regional peace and stability. I thanked him for continued support for the safety and wellbeing of the Indian community in Kuwait," he added.

--IANS

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