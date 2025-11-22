PM Modi meets Indian-origin tech entrepreneurs in South Africa, calls for deeper engagement with India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant interaction with Indian-origin tech entrepreneurs during his three-day visit to South Africa to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit.

The meeting focused on technological innovation, collaboration in emerging sectors, and opportunities to strengthen ties between India and the Indian diaspora, driving global tech growth.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Had a fruitful interaction with Indian origin tech entrepreneurs in Johannesburg. They talked about the work they are doing in sectors such as FinTech, social media platforms, agriculture, education, healthcare, medical devices and more. Called upon them to deepen their engagement with India and work closely with our people.”

During the interaction, several entrepreneurs shared insights into their discussions with the Prime Minister.

Speaking to IANS, one entrepreneur highlighted their healthcare-focused digital platform, saying, “We have a platform business that connects consumers with healthcare professionals, facilitates online bookings, telehealth, and medication delivery. We support most of the private sector in South Africa and neighboring countries.”

Another entrepreneur said, “Today I met PM Modi, and he asked us what we are doing for Indians and how tourism can be increased. UPI is the largest digital payment platform in the world, India shows leadership. PM always talks about making things easier for India...”

Sharing his perspective, a tech innovator working in agriculture stated, “We discussed education, agriculture, and our carbon footprint. We are building a quantum solution for agriculture. The idea was how India and South Africa are scaling growth and ensuring food security, and how we can use technology to implement this for both countries.”

Another participant said, “We were introduced and spoke about our business relationships and what we are currently working on in media, technology, agriculture, as well as the education sector, and how we already have ongoing projects.”

Reflecting on the meeting, an entrepreneur noted, “What we had read about PM Modi was exactly what we experienced. The meeting involved extensive discussions on several issues...”

Another added, “PM Modi discussed the tech initiatives we are working on and the latest trends in which we are developing and building solutions. His awareness and knowledge on the subject are so vast and deep that he engaged in a very in-depth conversation about the kind of solutions we are bringing to the table...”

Upon arrival, PM Modi also lauded the rousing welcome extended by the Indian community, which showcased folk dances from 11 Indian states during a cultural programme titled ‘Rhythms of a United India’, reflecting the vibrant cultural diversity of the diaspora in South Africa.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is set to take place in Johannesburg on November 22-23. On the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, PM Modi is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders present in Johannesburg.

--IANS