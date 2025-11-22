PM Modi meets German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, calls bilateral partnership 'robust and future-focused'

New Delhi/Johannesburg, Nov 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he had a "wonderful" meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, describing the relationship between India and Germany as strong and expanding across key sectors, including trade, technology and innovation.

The Prime Minister shared details of the interaction in a brief post on X, in which he underlined the growing strategic and economic engagement between the two countries.

"It was wonderful to meet German Chancellor, Mr Friedrich Merz. India's ties with Germany are robust, especially in areas such as trade, technology, innovation and more," PM Modi wrote on X.

The meeting comes at a time when India and Germany have been deepening cooperation through bilateral mechanisms such as the Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC), the India-Germany High Technology Partnership and collaborations on green and digital transitions. Germany is one of India’s largest trading partners in the European Union and a leading source of investment, engineering expertise and advanced technology.

While official details of Saturday's meeting were not immediately released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Prime Minister’s remarks indicate that both leaders reviewed the current trajectory of the partnership and ongoing cooperation across priority sectors.

Chancellor Merz, who took office earlier this year, has emphasised strengthening ties with major Indo-Pacific partners. India and Germany have maintained regular high-level political contact, including through G20 and G7 platforms, discussions on climate action, global supply chain resilience, skill development, and cooperation in mobility and migration.

Both countries have also been collaborating closely on green hydrogen, renewable energy, semiconductor development and advanced manufacturing — sectors identified by New Delhi and Berlin as central to future economic engagement. Germany has previously partnered with India on several clean energy programmes and has supported India’s long-term climate and sustainability goals.

The two sides have also expanded cooperation in defence manufacturing, vocational training, cyber security, digital governance and academic exchange, areas expected to remain central to the bilateral agenda.

India and Germany share a strategic partnership dating back more than two decades, and successive leaderships in both countries have underlined the importance of maintaining close engagement on regional and global issues, including multilateral reform, the rules-based order, and shared democratic values.

Saturday's meeting adds to the continuity of these exchanges, with Prime Minister Modi's post signalling New Delhi's intent to continue working closely with the German government as both countries push forward on innovation-led and technology-intensive collaboration.

