PM Modi lauds Jordan Crown Prince's contributions to youth development, innovation

Amman, Dec 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jordan's Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday, and lauded his contributions to areas like youth development, sports, space, innovation and furthering the welfare of people with disabilities.

"During my Jordan visit, I’ve interacted extensively with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II. His passion towards Jordan’s progress is clearly visible. His contributions to areas such as youth development, sports, space, innovation and furthering welfare of persons with disabilities are truly remarkable. My best wishes to him in his pursuits to strengthen Jordan’s growth trajectory," PM Modi posted on X.

In a special gesture, Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II personally drove PM Modi to the airport and saw him off as he departed for Ethiopia.

Earlier in the day, the Crown Prince drove PM Modi to the Jordan Museum in Amman as Vice-Chair of the facility, Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan gave them a special tour of the museum.

"Exploring ancient links between India and Jordan! Vikas bhi Virasat bhi! PM Narendra Modi and H.R.H. Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II visited the Jordan Museum, reflecting on shared civilisational links and the centuries-old connections between India and Jordan. They were given a special tour of the museum by HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Vice-Chair of the Jordan Museum," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson posted on X.

"In a special gesture, HRH Crown Prince personally drove PM Narendra Modi to the Jordan Museum," he added.

PM Modi also addressed the India-Jordan Business Forum and highlighted areas where the two nations can deepen trade, business and investment cooperation. Apart from King Abdullah II, the Crown Prince also attended the event.

The Prime Minister on Monday met King Abdullah II at the Al Husseiniya Palace, and proposed that both countries should aim to enhance bilateral trade to $5 billion.

PM Modi also called for collaboration between Jordan's digital payment system and India's United Payments Interface (UPI).

On the occasion of the visit, the two sides finalised Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of culture, renewable energy, water management, digital public infrastructure and twinning arrangement between Petra and Ellora.

After concluding his visit to Jordan, PM Modi emplaned for Ethiopia. His visit to Ethiopia is being held at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and marks PM Modi’s first-ever visit to Ethiopia, underscoring the growing strategic importance of India–Ethiopia relations.

