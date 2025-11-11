PM Modi lauds Druk Gyalpos' guiding vision in shaping India-Bhutan friendship (Ld)

Thimphu, Nov 11 (IANS) Asserting that India is proud to be a key partner in Bhutan's development journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, discussing cooperation in sectors like energy, capacity building, connectivity, technology, defence and security.

Besides exchanging views to further enhance and strengthen bilateral ties, the two leaders also held discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Wangchuck conveyed condolences on the loss of lives in the Delhi blast tragedy.

The Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation for the guiding vision provided by the successive Druk Gyalpos (the Kings) in shaping the close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. The Bhutan King conveyed appreciation for the invaluable support extended by the Government of India for Bhutan’s socio-economic development.

"Had a very good meeting with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan. We covered the full range of India-Bhutan relations. We discussed cooperation in sectors like energy, capacity building, connectivity, technology, defence and security. India is proud to be a key partner in Bhutan's development journey," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

The two leaders prayed before the Holy Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India, currently enshrined at the Grand Kuenrey Hall, Tashichhodzong. The exposition of the Holy Piprahwa Relics in Thimphu coincides with the Fourth King’s 70th birth anniversary and the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by Bhutan for global peace and happiness.

Both leaders jointly inaugurated the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project, a milestone in the vibrant and growing mutually beneficial energy partnership between India and Bhutan which has brought significant benefits to the lives of ordinary people in both countries.

"They also witnessed the exchange of three MoUs in the fields of renewable energy, mental health services, and healthcare to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. On the occasion, the Government of India announced a concessional Line of Credit of INR 4000 crores for Bhutan to fund energy projects," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Earlier in the day after his arrival in Thimphu from New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi joined today the King of Bhutan, the Royal Family, the Government and people of Bhutan at the event to mark the 70th birth anniversary of Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan, held at the Changlimithang Stadium. On the occasion, the Bhutan King led a collective prayer in remembrance of the victims of the Delhi blast.

"The Prime Minister addressed the gathering and conveyed the warm wishes of the people of India to His Majesty the Fourth King and to the people of Bhutan. He highlighted the transformative reign of His Majesty, which saw the emergence of Bhutan as a modern nation-state and as a constitutional democratic monarchy. Under the Fourth King’s leadership, Bhutan introduced the unique concept of Gross National Happiness, blending economic growth with sustainability," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated.

"The Prime Minister thanked His Majesty the Fourth King of Bhutan for his invaluable contribution to the special friendship between India and Bhutan. His Majesty, the Fourth King has personally shaped the India-Bhutan partnership over the years across all sectors of bilateral cooperation. The Prime Minister expressed that the relationship will continue to benefit from His Majesty’s guidance and wise counsel. The Prime Minister also commended the vision and steadfast efforts of His Majesty the King of Bhutan in successfully carrying forward the illustrious legacy of His Majesty the Fourth King. He underscored Bhutan’s remarkable progress under His Majesty’s leadership, as well as the enduring friendship and close partnership between India and Bhutan," it added.

PM Modi also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Bhutan for their moving gesture of solidarity with India during the programme. In the wake of the tragic incident in Delhi, the people of Bhutan offered a unique prayer for the victims and their families. The Prime Minister acknowledged this profound act of compassion and unity, stating, "I will never forget this gesture".

