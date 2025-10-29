PM Modi, Japanese PM discuss deepening India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a conversation with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi, reaffirming their shared commitment to enhance India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, particularly in areas of economic security, defence cooperation and talent mobility.

PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes to Takaichi on assuming office as the newly elected Prime Minister of Japan.

“Had a warm conversation with Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan. Congratulated her on assuming office and discussed our shared vision for advancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with focus on economic security, defence cooperation and talent mobility. We agreed that stronger India–Japan ties are vital for global peace, stability and prosperity,” PM Modi posted on X.

Last week, Takaichi expressed her commitment to work with PM Modi to further strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries, while thanking him for his wishes on her election as Japan’s new PM.

"Thank you very much Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India for extending warm congratulations on my selection as a Prime Minister. I look forward to working with Your Excellency to further promote the Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership," Takaichi posted on X.

Takaichi's statement came in response to PM Modi's congratulatory message following her election.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartiest congratulations, Sanae Takaichi, on your election as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Our deepening ties are vital for peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond."

Takaichi was elected as Japan's Prime Minister on October 21, following a runoff election in the Parliament. She is the first woman to be elected Japan's PM. She received 125 votes in the Upper House -- just one vote above the simple majority necessary for victory. Previously, she secured 237 votes in the Lower House, exceeding the required majority of 233.

--IANS

scor/rad