PM Modi, Finnish PM Orpo reaffirm commitment to advancing 'responsible, talent-driven AI'

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Finnish counterpart, Petteri Orpo, discussed further enhancing cooperation in sustainability, digitalisation, AI research and ethical innovation on Wednesday.

The Finnish PM arrived in India earlier in the day to attend the AI Impact Summit and held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on the sidelines of the event.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that both leaders also discussed ways in which Indian talent can strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations.

Taking to X, the Ministry said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Petteri Orpo of Finland on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. They discussed cooperation in sustainability and digitalisation, AI research, ethical innovation and how Indian talent can strengthen bilateral collaboration."

"Prime Minister commended Finland's efforts as an emerging innovation player in AI. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing responsible, talent-driven AI and harnessing tech-enabled solutions for a sustainable future," the MEA added.

The five-day AI Impact Summit has attracted over 110 countries and 30 international organisations, including about 20 Heads of State or Government and around 45 ministers.

It seeks to align AI initiatives with India's national vision of 'Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya' (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity.

India-AI Impact Summit 2026 is the fourth in its series, following editions in the UK (Bletchley Park, 2023), South Korea (2024), and France (2025). The Summit offers a platform for leaders to discuss AI's ethical, economic, and social impacts while strengthening partnerships across digital technology, culture, tourism, and maritime cooperation.

Several more dignitaries are expected to arrive later in the day, continuing the Summit's focus on collaboration and inclusive AI-driven development.

