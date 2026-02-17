PM Modi extends warm welcome to French Prez Macron, says looking forward to advancing ties

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended a warm welcome to French President Emmanuel Macron on his arrival and expressed confidence that strengthening India-France cooperation will contribute to global progress.

The French President arrived in Mumbai earlier in the day, and was extended a warm welcome at the airport by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Extending a warm welcome to President Macron, PM Modi said, "India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights. I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress."

The Prime Minister will travel to Mumbai later in the day to hold bilateral meetings with the French President.

"See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend Emmanuel Macron," PM Modi added.

President Macron's visit comes at the invitation of PM Modi to take part in the AI Impact Summit being hosted by India.

During his stay, the two leaders will also convene a bilateral summit in Mumbai. This marks President Macron's fourth visit to India and his first official engagement in Mumbai.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will hold bilateral talks at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the discussions will include a comprehensive review of advancements made under the India-France Strategic Partnership.

The deliberations are expected to focus on further strengthening the strategic relationship and expanding cooperation into emerging and future-oriented sectors. The two leaders will also exchange perspectives on significant regional and global issues, the PMO said in an official statement.

Later in the day, at around 5:15 p.m., Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will jointly inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026.

They will also address an audience comprising business leaders, start-up founders, researchers, and innovators from both countries.

