PM Modi expresses gratitude to Israel President for supporting 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative

Jerusalem, Feb 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed delight on meeting Israel President Isaac Herzog and discuss various aspects of bilateral ties. He also expressed gratitude to Herzog for supporting the 'EK Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

PM Modi and Herzog planted a tree in the Presidential Gardens under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative. PM also extended an invitation to President Herzog to visit India in the near future.

"Fully agree with you, President Herzog. It was a delight to meet you and discuss diverse aspects of the India-Israel friendship. There is immense scope in futuristic areas such as technology, innovation, StartUps and more. My gratitude to you for supporting the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (A tree for Mother) initiative," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi also described his talks with Herzog "fruitful and wide-ranging."

Prime Minister Modi's statement on X came in response to a video posted by President Herzog on X, where he mentioned that people of Israel and India are "stronger together".

In the video, PM Modi stated, "Am Yisrael Chai" which means "The People of Israel Live". In the video, Herzog said, "Jai Hind."

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in education, start-ups, innovation, tech and connectivity.

"Ties of warmth and goodwill! PM Narendra Modi called-on the President Isaac Herzog of Israel, today. PM thanked President Herzog for his steadfast support in strengthening the special India-Israel Partnership. Both leaders explored avenues to further enhance cooperation in education, start-ups, innovation, tech and connectivity," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated on X.

"PM Narendra Modi planted a tree in the Presidential Gardens under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative. PM also extended an invitation to President Herzog to visit India in the near future," he added.

Prior to meeting Israeli President, PM Modi visited the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Jerusalem on Thursday, laying a wreath at the memorial in memory of the Holocaust victims.

Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan as he visited the Holocaust Memorial and Museum which perpetuates and documents the Holocaust.

The visit included a tour of the Book of Names - a monumental installation containing the names of 4.8 million Jewish victims of the Holocaust - and a memorial ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance. Prime Minister Modi also signed the Yad Vashem guest book.

PM Modi is currently on a two-day State Visit to Israel. He was accorded a grand welcome by Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Later, he addressed a Special Plenary of the Knesset in Jerusalem - the first such address by an Indian Prime Minister at the Israeli parliament.

--IANS

akl/as