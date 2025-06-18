PM Modi expresses gratitude to Croatian government for 'landmark' visit to Zagreb

Zagreb, June 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, expressed gratitude to the people and government of Croatia for welcoming him to Zagreb, marking the friendly ties between the two countries as well as holding extensive cooperation on several critical issues.

"Grateful to the people and Government of Croatia for the warm welcome during what has been a truly landmark visit. This visit ushers in a new chapter in our shared journey of friendship and extensive cooperation. @AndrejPlenkovic," PM Modi said on social media platform X.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Prime Minister met the Croatian President Zoran Milanovic and held extensive discussions over the friendly ties between India and Croatia, including ways to boost commerce and culture.

"Met Zoran Milanovic, the President of Croatia. Had extensive discussions on the full range of India-Croatia friendship, including ways to boost linkages of commerce and culture," PM Modi said on X.

"PM @narendramodi held talks with President Zoran Milanovic in Zagreb, Croatia. The leaders reaffirmed their resolve to deepen India-Croatia relations in sectors such as trade, culture and more," Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.

Earlier, PM Modi and Croatian PM Andrej Plenkovic paid their tribute at the Monument to the Homeland in Zagreb.

"The Monument to the Homeland holds immense importance to the people of Croatia. A short while ago, laid a wreath there. @AndrejPlenkovic," PM Modi said on X.

"PM @narendramodi and PM @AndrejPlenkovic paid respects at the Monument to the Homeland in Zagreb, Croatia," the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.

"Grateful to my friend, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic for the special gesture of showing me the city centre of the historical and culturally rich city of Zagreb. @AndrejPlenkovic," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"PM @narendramodi and PM @AndrejPlenkovic visited the city centre of the historical city of Zagreb," the Prime Minister's Office said in another post on X.

"Pictures from the ceremonial welcome in Zagreb, Croatia. @AndrejPlenkovic," PM Modi said in a post on his official X account.

"Held productive talks with my friend, Prime Minister Andrej Plenković in Zagreb. Our talks covered many sectors, aimed at making the India-Croatia bond even stronger. We will be working closely in the fields of defence and security, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, IT, renewable energy, technology and more. Synergies in areas like semiconductors, shipbuilding, connectivity and more will also be greatly beneficial. @AndrejPlenkovic," PM Modi said

He also held productive discussions with PM Plenkovic in Zagreb, which focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation across key sectors, including defence and security, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, information technology and renewable energy.

The two leaders also explored synergies in areas such as semiconductors, shipbuilding, connectivity, people-to-people ties, the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.

"We are eager to deepen cultural as well as people-to-people linkages between India and Croatia. Indology has been popular in Croatia for several decades. Tourism can also be a great sector to bring our nations closer. Happy to see Yoga becoming popular among people here," PM Modi said in another post on X.

He also interacted with Indian diaspora living in Croatia who accorded a warm welcome to the Prime Minister upon his arrival in Zagreb.

"Croatia's Indian community has contributed to Croatia's progress and also remained in touch with their roots in India. In Zagreb, I interacted with some members of the Indian community, who accorded me an unforgettable welcome. There is immense enthusiasm among the Indian community here about this visit and its impact in making the bond between our nations stronger than ever before!" said PM Modi in a post on X.

"The bonds of culture are strong and vibrant! Here is a part of the welcome in Zagreb. Happy to see Indian culture has so much respect in Croatia…" PM Modi added in another X post.

"A short while ago, landed in Zagreb, Croatia. This is a special visit, the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister to a valued European partner. I am grateful to Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. @AndrejPlenkovic," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Reaffirming that war is not the solution but dialogue and diplomacy was the only way to resolve disputes, the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X: "We both support the fact that whether it is Europe or Asia, solutions to problems cannot come from the battlefield. Dialogue and diplomacy is the only way. Respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of any country is essential: PM Narendra Modi."

"We agree that terrorism is the enemy of humanity. He is opposed to those forces who believe in democracy. We are deeply grateful to Prime Minister Plenkovic and the Government of Croatia for their condolences on the terrorist attack in India on April 22. In such difficult times, the support of our friendly countries was very valuable to us: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office noted in another X post.

"I have clearly experienced the popularity of yoga here. June 21 is International Yoga Day, and I am sure that, as always, the people of Croatia will celebrate it with great enthusiasm: PM @narendramodi," the PMO said in a post on X.

Both India and Croatia have decided to enhance cooperation in many areas to boost bilateral trade and create reliable supply chains; promote cooperation in pharma, agriculture, information technology, clean technology, digital technology, renewable energy, semiconductors, PM Modi added.

Cooperation will also be increased between India and Croatia in the field of shipbuilding and cyber security, he said.

India and Croatia are bound by shared values ​​such as democracy, rule of law, pluralism, and equality, said PM Modi

"PM @narendramodi arrived in Zagreb, Croatia. In a special gesture, PM Modi was warmly received by PM @AndrejPlenkovic at the airport. This is the first ever visit by an Indian PM to Croatia," PMO said in a post on X.

