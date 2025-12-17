PM Modi, Ethiopian counterpart plant sapling in Addis Ababa under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative

Addis Ababa, Dec 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali on Wednesday planted a sapling in Addis Ababa under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

Earlier, PM Modi addressed the Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament and stated that the two nations share warmth in climate and spirit. PM Modi recalled the contribution of Indian teachers in the growth and prosperity of the African nation.

He noted that the connection between India and Africa has "grown manyfold" over the 11 years of his government and added that more than 100 visits at the level of Heads of State and Government have been exchanged.

"India and Ethiopia share warmth in climate as well as in spirit. Nearly 2000 years ago, our ancestors built connections across the great waters. Across the Indian Ocean, merchants sailed with spices, cotton, coffee and gold, but they traded more than goods; they exchanged ideas, stories and way of life. Ports like Adulis and Dholera were not just trade centres; they were bridges between civilisations," he said.

In modern times, PM Modi said, the bilateral relationship "entered a new era" when Indian soldiers fought alongside Ethiopians for the liberation of Ethiopia in 1941.

"Our formal diplomatic relations began soon after India became independent. But, even before embassies were set up, our people had already started writing a new chapter together," he added.

"Thousands of Indian teachers came to Ethiopia. They taught children in Addis Ababa, in... from Bahirdar to Macaulay. They reached Ethiopian schools and entered Ethiopian hearts. Even today, many Ethiopian parents speak warmly about Indian teachers who shape the future of their children. And just as Indian teachers came here, Ethiopian students also travelled to India, seeking knowledge and friendship. They went to India as students and returned home as the builders of modern Ethiopia," he added.

He said that India is honoured to have been chosen by Ethiopia as a trusted partner to develop its foreign ministry's data centre.

Stressing that India is known as the pharmacy of the world, PM Modi recalled the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, and said, "During the Covid pandemic, the entire world was worried. It was a very difficult time. Despite limited resources, we considered it our sacred duty to humanity to do everything possible to help others. India sent medicines and vaccines to more than 150 countries. It was India's proud privilege to supply Ethiopia with over four million vaccine doses."

PM Modi also laid a wreath at the Adwa Victory Monument in Addis Ababa. This Adwa Victory Monument is a contemporary complex that commemorates the historic 1896 Battle of Adwa, during which Ethiopian forces triumphed over Italian invaders, ensuring their independence and representing Pan-African resistance.

The Prime Minister also visited the Adwa Museum, where the officials briefed him about the history of the African nation.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday to a rousing welcome, marking an important leg of his official visit.

The visit is taking place at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and highlights the growing strategic and diplomatic significance of India-Ethiopia relations.

In a notable and personal gesture, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali himself drove Prime Minister Modi from the airport to the hotel. During the drive, he also took a special initiative to show the Indian Prime Minister the Science Museum and Friendship Park, sources said, adding that this was not part of the original itinerary.

Members of the Indian community in Ethiopia extended a warm and enthusiastic welcome to Prime Minister Modi as he arrived at the hotel in Addis Ababa.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi was also conferred Ethiopia's highest civilian honour, the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia', for which he expressed his deep gratitude to the government and the people of the African nation.

