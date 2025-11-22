PM Modi engages with community leaders in Johannesburg, urges promotion of Indian culture

New Delhi/Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Johannesburg for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, held an important interaction with the heads of prominent Indian community organisations in South Africa.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Interacted with members of the Indian community based in South Africa who are actively working with different community organisations. They shared their experiences on various issues and were very appreciative of India’s strides across different fields. Urged them to keep up the momentum with which they are enhancing people-to-people linkages. Also asked them to boost the popularity of Indian culture among the people of South Africa, including practices such as Yoga, Ayurveda and urging more people from South Africa to take part in the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz.”

The meeting focused on strengthening cultural ties, enhancing community-led initiatives, and deepening the bond between India and the vibrant Indian diaspora in the region.

Members of the community expressed admiration for the Prime Minister’s vision and leadership. Swami Acharya, after meeting PM Modi, said, “Absolutely, it was a very invigorating meeting where PM Modi continues to inspire us with his leadership...”

Spiritual teacher Swami Abhedananda of Chinmaya Mission South Africa shared, “It was a very good meeting... I felt great to openly talk to him; all discussions happened, and it was very enjoyable.”

A community leader highlighted some of the key issues discussed, stating, “It was really an honor and privilege to meet Modi ji. It was a group discussion, but basically, Modi ji emphasised three points. He asked if we are doing anything for vernacular languages. Then he asked what we can do to promote tourism in India, emphasising that if we take responsibility to promote tourism with a large population, we can make a big difference, because 1.8 million people are here. Third, he has a dream that those who have six-seven generations of India here in South Africa can promote...”

In another post, PM Modi shared a special moment from the interaction: “While interacting with the Indian community in South Africa, received a Kalash from the Chinmaya Mission, consisting of Shree Anna or millets from India as well as South Africa. This will be placed in the Annapoorna Devi Temple in Durban.”

The Prime Minister also met the winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz, an initiative aimed at strengthening diaspora engagement.

He wrote, “Met the winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz in South Africa. This Quiz encourages members of our diaspora to learn more about India’s history, culture and more. It truly strengthens our diaspora’s connect with India.”

PM Modi’s engagements in Johannesburg underscored India’s deep cultural and emotional ties with the Indian community in South Africa, reaffirming the country’s commitment to nurturing these bonds.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is set to take place in Johannesburg on November 22-23. On the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, PM Modi is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders present in Johannesburg.

--IANS