PM Modi emplanes for Argentina after concluding historic visit to Trinidad and Tobago

Buenos Aires, July 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, left for Buenos Aires, Argentina, after completing his historic and productive two-day visit to Trinidad and Tobago, during which the two countries elevated their historical, civilisational and bilateral ties.

Taking to social media platform X, Prime Minister's Office in a post said: "PM @narendramodi concludes a productive visit to Trinidad & Tobago and departs for Buenos Aires, Argentina."

"Thank you Trinidad & Tobago. The moments here will never be forgotten. We've added new momentum to India-Trinidad & Tobago friendship. My gratitude to President Christine Carla Kangaloo, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Government and people of this wonderful nation," PM Modi said in a post on his official X account.

"Gratitude to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for taking part in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (a tree for Mother) movement," the Prime Minister said in another X post.

"India and Trinidad & Tobago understand the adverse effects of climate change and will do everything possible to make our planet greener and better," he said on X.

"The talks with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar covered the full range of India-Trinidad & Tobago friendship. We agreed that it is important to add further momentum to our economic partnership and focus on sectors such as disaster management, climate change and defence," PM Modi wrote on his X account.

Earlier, on Friday, PM Modi was conferred with 'The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago' by President Christine Carla Kangaloo.

PM Modi will travel to Argentina, the third leg of his five-nation tour, on an official visit on July 4 and 5, at the invitation of the President of Argentina, Javier Milei.

He is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President Milei to review ongoing cooperation and discuss ways to further enhance India-Argentina partnership in key areas, including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties, while also reaffirming a shared position against terrorism.

This visit by PM Modi marks a significant diplomatic engagement between India and Argentina, the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the South American nation since Indira Gandhi's visit in 1968.

It also precedes the BRICS Summit in Brazil, positioning Argentina as an important stop in India's broader outreach to Latin America and the Global South.

Argentina's vast reserves of lithium, copper and shale gas have emerged as a key area of interest for India.

Lithium, in particular, is essential to India's clean energy ambitions used in batteries for electric vehicles and grid storage and Argentina is part of the 'Lithium Triangle' along with Bolivia and Chile.

Indian state-backed firm KABIL (Khanij Bidesh India Ltd) has already secured rights for lithium exploration in Argentina's Catamarca province and further announcements are expected during the visit.

Beyond minerals, Argentina's growing capability in LNG and its untapped shale energy resources, second-largest shale gas reserves in the world, are now drawing attention in New Delhi.

With traditional suppliers in the Gulf facing volatility, the Narendra Modi government is looking to diversify its energy sources and Argentine LNG is part of that equation.

Buenos Aires has indicated interest in expanding LNG exports and attracting Indian investment in upstream sectors.

Bilateral trade between India and Argentina crossed $5.2 billion in 2024, with India now among Argentina's top six trading partners.

While the trade basket has historically centred around edible oils, particularly soybean oil, there is growing interest in moving beyond agri-commodities.

Argentina is looking to import Indian pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and IT services, while New Delhi is pushing for access to Argentina's agricultural markets for fruits, vegetables, dairy and grains. Both sides are expected to review trade imbalances and look at measures to improve two-way market access.

Argentina's reform-minded President Milei, who took office in December 2023, has signalled openness to economic partnerships beyond the West.

With India pushing to revive trade negotiations with MERCOSUR, Argentina's role is pivotal.

The visit is also expected to expand discussions on defence collaboration. While still at an early stage, Argentina has shown interest in Indian-built defence systems, including the Tejas light combat aircraft. Talks may cover joint training, co-production and technology transfers.

In addition, Indian officials have confirmed that digital public infrastructure and telemedicine are also areas where cooperation may be scaled up. Argentina is said to be keen on learning from India's experience in rolling out large-scale digital governance platforms and affordable healthcare delivery models.

Space and satellite technologies are also on the table. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Argentina's CONAE space agency have previously worked together, and both sides see this visit as a chance to formalise future collaboration, especially for low-cost satellite deployment.

One of the more symbolic and politically important aspects of the visit will be a shared declaration on terrorism. Argentina was among the first countries to condemn the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam area, where 26 tourists were killed.

For Argentina, which faced two devastating terror attacks in the 1990s, the 1992 Israeli Embassy bombing and the 1994 AMIA Jewish Centre bombing in Buenos Aires, there is a deeply personal understanding of the threat terrorism poses to democratic societies.

"We understand India's pain. Terrorism is unacceptable in any form," Argentine Ambassador to India Mariano Caucino said ahead of PM Modi's visit.

"We must act against those who support or shelter such elements."

Argentina's desire to reform Mercosur, the South American customs union, has added weight to India's push for a deeper trade relationship with Latin America. While trade talks between India and Mercosur have been ongoing for years, PM Modi's visit signals a fresh momentum.

"There is a common understanding that Mercosur needs to reform and connect to the world. India can be a key partner in that process," Ambassador Caucino said.

During his time in Buenos Aires, PM Modi is expected to pay tribute at the statue of General Jose de San Martin, Argentina's Independence hero, and participate in ceremonial and delegation-level talks.

President Milei will host a state luncheon in his honour.

The visit comes just ahead of the BRICS summit in Brazil, where India is expected to push for broader engagement across the Global South.

India and Argentina upgraded their ties to a Strategic Partnership in 2019. With this visit, both sides are aiming to inject fresh momentum into a relationship built on shared democratic values, mutual economic interests, and a desire for multipolarity in global affairs.

