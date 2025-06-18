PM Modi departs for New Delhi after completing successful three-nation tour

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, emplaned for New Delhi after completing a successful visit to Croatia, the last leg of the three nation tour, marking a significant milestone in the bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Prime Minister's first stop was Cyprus, followed by Canada, where he attended the G7 Summit, and then Croatia, making it the first visit by an Indian PM to the European nation.

Taking to social media platform X, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "PM @narendramodi has emplaned for New Delhi, after a successful three nation visit to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia."

During his visit, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by the people and government of Croatia.

He expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and highlighted the visit's significance in ushering in a new chapter in the shared journey of friendship and extensive cooperation between India and Croatia.

"Grateful to the people and Government of Croatia for the warm welcome during what has been a truly landmark visit. This visit ushers in a new chapter in our shared journey of friendship and extensive cooperation," PM Modi posted on X.

He noted that the visit marked an important milestone in bilateral relations, with many significant decisions made to strengthen India-Croatia ties.

His remarks came after a day of high-level engagements, including talks with his Croatian counterpart Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and a ceremonial welcome in the capital city of Zagreb, which he shared highlights of on Wednesday.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi posted a series of updates on his engagements during the visit.

He wrote, "Grateful to my friend, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic for the special gesture of showing me the city centre of the historical and culturally rich city of Zagreb."

He also shared glimpses of the ceremonial reception accorded to him in Zagreb, saying, "Pictures from the ceremonial welcome in Zagreb, Croatia."

Following his meeting with the Croatian Prime Minister, PM Modi posted, "Held productive talks with my friend, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb. Our talks covered many sectors, aimed at making the India-Croatia bond even stronger. We will be working closely in the fields of defence and security, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, IT, renewable energy, technology and more. Synergies in areas like semiconductors, shipbuilding, connectivity and more will also be greatly beneficial."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India and Croatia will promote cooperation in several areas including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and information technology.

He added that a Defence Cooperation Plan will also be formulated for long-term collaboration in the defence sector.

In a joint press statement with Croatia PM Andrej Plenkovic after their delegation-level talks, PM Modi said the two countries have emphasised joint research and collaboration between their academic institutions and India will share its space experience with Croatia.

PM Modi reached Croatia earlier in the day in the last leg of his three-nation visit.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Croatian Prime Minister and the Croatian government for the enthusiasm, warmth and affection with which he has been welcomed.

"This is the first visit of any Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, and I have had the good fortune of it. India and Croatia are connected by common values like democracy, rule of law, pluralism and quality. It is a happy coincidence that last year the people of India have given me and the people of Croatia have given the opportunity to Croatian Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, to serve for the third consecutive time," he said.

The Prime Minister was earlier accorded ceremonial welcome on his arrival in Croatia.

