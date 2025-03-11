PM Modi Celebrates Holi in Mauritius, Pledges to Bring Colors to India

Port Louis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Indian diaspora in Mauritius, reminiscing about his previous visit to the island nation exactly 10 years ago, which coincided with the festive occasion of Holi.

With just three days left for the festival of colours 'Holi' in India, PM stated that he will take the colours of Holi with him to India.

Addressing the Indian diaspora, he said, "I came to Mauritius 10 years ago on this date. It was a week after Holi, and I brought the joy of 'Phagwa' with me. This time, I will take the colours of Holi with me to India..."

"There is a feeling of belonging in the air here, in the soil here, in the water here," he added.

The Prime Minister highlighted the special relationship that the two countries had historically.

"Mauritius is not just a partner country. For us, Mauritius is family! This bond is deep and strong rooted in history, heritage and the human spirit. Mauritius is also a bridge connecting India to the wider Global South. A decade ago, in 2015, on my first as the PM, I announced India's SAGAR vision. SAGAR means Security and growth for all in the region," he said.

"In times of crisis, India has always stood with Mauritius. During Covid 19, India was the first country to deliver one lakh vaccines and essential medicines. When Mauritius faces crisis, India is the first respondent. When Mauritius prospers, India is the first to celebrate. After all, for us Mauritius is family, as I said earlier," he added.

PM also spoke about the decision to extend OCI cards to the seventh generation of the Indian diaspora in Mauritius.

"In Mauritius, a decision has been made to extend the OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card eligibility to the seventh generation of the Indian diaspora. I had the privilege of presenting the OCI card to the President of Mauritius and his spouse. Likewise, I am delighted to extend the same honor to the Prime Minister of Mauritius and his spouse," the PM said.

The PM also thanked the people of Mauritius for celebrating the Pran Pratishtha of the Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"When Pran Pratishtha was organised in Ayodhya, our wait of 500 years ended, there was the same enthusiasm and celebration in India, we saw an equally big celebration here in Mauritius. Understanding your sentiments, Mauritius had then also declared half-day holiday. This relationship of faith between India and Mauritius is a major basis of our friendship," the PM said.

Further, he also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoola, for honouring him with the highest civilian award

Notably, PM Modi became the first Indian to receive the honour.

"The sweetness in the India and Mauritius relations has increased," PM Modi said.

"My greetings to the citizens of Mauritius for their National Day... The Mauritius PM just announced that they would confer me with their highest civilian award. I want to accept your decision with humility. This is the honour of the historic ties of India and Mauritius," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi attended a special lunch hosted by the president of Mauritius, and he also paid homage to Former Prime Minister of Mauritius Seewoosagur Ramgoolam and former President of Mauritius Anerood Jugnauth at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden, Pamplemousses.

During his visit, he presented the President and the first lady of Mauritius with OCI Cards, along with presenting them with holy Sangam water from Mahakumbh in a Brass and Copper pot, superfood Makhana and a Banarasi Saree in a Sadeli box to the first lady of Mauritius.

PM Modi is on a visit to Mauritius from March 11-12 to attend the Mauritius National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest. (ANI)