PM Modi calls on Israel President, discusses ways to enhance cooperation in key sectors

Jerusalem, Feb 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israel President Isaac Herzog held a meeting on Thursday, discussing ways to further enhance cooperation in education, start-ups, innovation, tech and connectivity.

PM Modi also planted a tree in the Presidential Gardens under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative and invited Herzog to visit India in the near future.

"Ties of warmth and goodwill! PM Narendra Modi called-on the President Isaac Herzog of Israel, today. PM thanked President Herzog for his steadfast support in strengthening the special India-Israel Partnership. Both leaders explored avenues to further enhance cooperation in education, start-ups, innovation, tech and connectivity," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated on X.

"PM Narendra Modi planted a tree in the Presidential Gardens under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative. PM also extended an invitation to President Herzog to visit India in the near future," he added.

Earlier in the day, Herzog shared a video on X, which showed preparations being made for PM Modi's welcome.

While posting the video on X, President Herzog wrote, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of Israel welcome you with open arms. I look forward to hosting you today in Jerusalem!"

Prior to meeting Israeli President, PM Modi visited the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Jerusalem on Thursday, laying a wreath at the memorial in memory of the Holocaust victims.

Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan as he visited the Holocaust Memorial and Museum which perpetuates and documents the Holocaust.

The visit included a tour of the Book of Names - a monumental installation containing the names of 4.8 million Jewish victims of the Holocaust - and a memorial ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance. Prime Minister Modi also signed the Yad Vashem guest book.

This was PM Modi's second visit to Yad Vashem, having also visited the memorial in July 2017 during his last visit to the country.

PM Modi is currently on a two-day State Visit to Israel. He was accorded a grand welcome by Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Later, he addressed a Special Plenary of the Knesset in Jerusalem - the first such address by an Indian Prime Minister at the Israeli parliament.

Prior to PM Modi's arrival in Israel on Wednesday, Herzog stated that people of Israel are looking forward to welcome him.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the State of Israel and the people of Israel look forward to welcoming you to Israel," he posted on X.

