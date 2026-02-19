PM Modi calls India ‘natural hub’ for AI, backed by ‘resilient ecosystem’

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stated that India is emerging as a “natural hub” for Artificial Intelligence, backed by a robust digital foundation, secure infrastructure and a vibrant startup ecosystem.

Read More

Addressing the India AI Impact Summit, PM Modi highlighted the country’s expanding technological capabilities across critical sectors.

“From semiconductors and chip manufacturing to quantum computing, India is building a resilient ecosystem with secure data centres, a strong IT backbone, and a dynamic startup ecosystem. These strengths make India a natural hub for affordable, scalable, and secure AI solutions,” he said.

Emphasising India’s unique strengths, the Prime Minister noted that the country’s diversity and democratic structure position it strongly in the global AI landscape.

“India has diversity, demography, and democracy. An AI model that succeeds in India can succeed globally,” he said.

“Design and develop in India. Deliver to the world, deliver to humanity,” he added.

PM Modi underscored the importance of shifting the focus of AI development from machines to people, calling for systems that are sensitive, accountable and aligned with human values.

“That is the core purpose of this Global AI Impact Summit. India’s vision of AI is reflected in the theme of this Summit -- ‘Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya’, which means ‘Welfare for All, Happiness for All’. That is our benchmark,” he said.

Highlighting the need to democratise Artificial Intelligence, the Prime Minister stressed that technology must empower rather than marginalise.

“We must ensure that human beings do not remain mere data points and are not reduced to raw material. AI must be democratised. It must become a tool of inclusion and empowerment, especially for the Global South,” he said.

Reflecting on global perceptions surrounding AI, PM Modi said there are contrasting views about its future.

“There are two kinds of people in the world today. One sees fear in AI. The other sees fortune in AI. I say with responsibility and pride -- India does not see fear in AI, India sees opportunity in AI, India sees its future in AI,” he said.

“We have talent, energy, capacity, and policy clarity,” he noted.

The Prime Minister also pointed to tangible progress at the summit itself. “I am pleased to share that three Indian companies have launched their AI models and apps at this Summit. These models reflect the depth and diversity of India’s youth talent and the solutions India offers to the world,” he added.

During his address, an AI-enabled sign language interpretation was displayed in the backdrop, underscoring the practical applications of the technology being discussed at the summit.

--IANS

sd/dpb