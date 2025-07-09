PM Modi arrives in Namibia for first-ever official visit, to address its Parliament

Windhoek: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia on Wednesday, marking his first official visit to the southern African nation.

He was received at the airport by Ms. Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Namibia’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation. The visit underscores India’s commitment to deepening its longstanding and friendly ties with Namibia.

PM Modi posted on X, following his arrival in Namibia.

"Landed in Windhoek a short while ago. Namibia is a valued and trusted African partner with whom we seek to boost bilateral cooperation. Looking forward to meeting President Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and addressing the Namibian Parliament today," he wrote.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with President Netumbo Ndemupelila Nandi-Ndaitwah and also address a Joint Session of the Parliament of Namibia.

The two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, focusing on strengthening cooperation in areas such as energy, healthcare, digital infrastructure, education, and capacity building.

An official statement highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, dating back to Namibia's struggle for independence. India was among the first countries to raise the issue of Namibian independence at the United Nations in 1946 and supported SWAPO, the liberation movement that eventually led Namibia to freedom. In 1986, the first SWAPO embassy abroad was set up in New Delhi.

India also played a key role during Namibia’s transition to independence. Lt. Gen. Dewan Prem Chand of the Indian Army led the UN peacekeeping force (UNTAG) that oversaw the electoral process in 1989–90. Diplomatic ties were formalised post-independence, with India setting up its High Commission in Windhoek in 1990, followed by Namibia establishing its Mission in New Delhi in 1994.

India’s development partnership with Namibia includes significant humanitarian and infrastructure support. This includes donations of COVID-19 vaccines, food aid during droughts, and assistance in setting up educational and healthcare institutions. The India-Namibia Centre of Excellence in IT at NUST and the India Wing at the University of Namibia’s Ongwediwa campus are symbols of this enduring collaboration.

--IANS