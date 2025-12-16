PM Modi arrives in Addis Ababa, received by Ethiopian counterpart at airport

Addis Ababa, Dec 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday began his second leg of the three-nation tour as he arrived in Ethiopia from Jordan on a two-day State Visit - his first ever to the African nation. In a special gesture, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali warmly welcomed PM Modi at the airport.

The visit is being held at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and underscores the growing strategic importance of India–Ethiopia relations.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold comprehensive discussions with Abiy Ahmed Ali covering all aspects of bilateral ties, including political engagement, development cooperation, trade, investment, and people-to-people relations. As partners in the Global South, both leaders are expected to reaffirm their shared commitment to strengthening friendship and expanding cooperation for mutual benefit.

PM Modi will also be meeting members of the Indian diaspora and address a Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament.

This is the first visit to Ethiopia by an Indian Prime Minister since 2011 and Addis Ababa has been decked up with welcome hoardings, posters, and Indian flags in honour of PM Modi.

Ethiopia is considered an important and trusted partner for India in Africa and the Global South, and the visit is expected to further elevate bilateral engagement.

In his departure statement on Monday, PM Modi highlighted the significance of Addis Ababa as the headquarters of the African Union, noting that during India’s G20 Presidency in 2023, the African Union was admitted as a permanent member of the G20. He said he looks forward to detailed discussions with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, meeting members of the Indian diaspora, and addressing a Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament.

“I eagerly look forward to sharing my thoughts on India’s journey as the ‘Mother of Democracy’ and the value that the India–Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been a prominent participant in previous editions of the Voice of Global South summit. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit reflects India’s continued commitment to deepening South-South cooperation and strengthening its partnership with Africa.

PM Modi arrived in Ethiopia after concluding his two-day visit to Jordan, where he met King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, addressed India-Jordan Business Forum and visited Jordan Museum. Upon arrival in Amman on Monday, PM Modi was welcomed by Jordanian PM Jafar Hassan at the airport.

PM Modi described his visit to Jordan as "productive" and noted that the outcomes achieved will open new avenues for progress and prosperity for people of two nations.

In a post on X Tuesday afternoon, PM Modi stated, "My visit to Jordan has been immensely productive. I thank His Majesty King Abdullah II and the people of Jordan for their exceptional friendship. Our discussions have strengthened the India-Jordan partnership across key areas such as renewable energy, water management, digital transformation, cultural exchanges and heritage cooperation. The outcomes we have achieved together will open new avenues for progress and prosperity for our citizens. Am also thankful to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II for coming to the airport as I leave Jordan."

