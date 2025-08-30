PM Modi and Zelenskyy hold key phone call on Ukraine peace and bilateral ties ahead of SCO meet

Tianjin (China), Aug 30 (IANS) In a significant diplomatic development ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a detailed telephone conversation on Saturday, reaffirming a shared commitment to the peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The conversation, initiated by President Zelenskyy, comes just two days before PM Modi’s scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit being held in Tianjin, China.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi shared the essence of the discussion: "Thank President Zelenskyy for his phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction."

The Indian government’s official readout echoed this sentiment, reiterating India’s “steadfast and consistent position” in favour of a peaceful settlement and expressing readiness to extend “all possible support” towards the earliest restoration of peace.

President Zelenskyy also posted about the call on X, offering insights into Ukraine’s current diplomatic outreach and hopes for meaningful mediation:

“I spoke with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. I informed him about the negotiations with President Trump in Washington involving European leaders. It was a productive, important conversation, a shared vision among partners on how to achieve real peace."

Zelenskyy noted Ukraine’s willingness to engage in a direct dialogue with Russia, while expressing frustration over Moscow’s ‘lack of constructive response’: "Ukraine confirmed its readiness for a meeting with the Russian leader. Almost two weeks have passed, and during this time, when Russia should have been preparing for diplomacy, Moscow has not given any positive signal—only carried out cynical strikes on civilian facilities and killed dozens of our people."

The Ukrainian leader thanked PM Modi for expressing condolences over the recent loss of lives due to continued Russian strikes: "Thank you to the Prime Minister for his words of condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased. We coordinated our positions ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit."

Zelenskyy emphasised that a meaningful discussion on peace requires an immediate and unconditional ceasefire: "The end of this war must begin with an unconditional ceasefire, with the necessary silence. This position is understood and supported by all. It is impossible to substantively discuss peace when our cities and communities are under constant fire."

He expressed hope that India would use its diplomatic influence to push for peace during key meetings at the SCO summit: "India is ready to make the necessary efforts and convey the appropriate signal to Russia and other leaders during meetings on the sidelines of the summit. Thank you."

Beyond the Ukraine conflict, both leaders reviewed the status of the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership. Discussions included potential for deeper cooperation in mutual areas of interest, as well as preparations for high-level visits and joint commissions.

Zelenskyy concluded his X post with an optimistic note on strengthening ties: "We also discussed our bilateral relations, preparations for exchange visits, and holding a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission. There is potential that we can realise. I will be glad to meet with the Prime Minister in the near future.”

--IANS

brt/dan