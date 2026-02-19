PM Modi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discuss boosting ties in futuristic sectors (Ld)

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday reaffirmed the importance of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which they said remains underpinned by strong political, cultural, commercial, energy and people-to-people ties.

Both leaders met on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. This is his Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's second official visit to India, following his earlier visit in September 2024.

"Had a fruitful discussion with His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. We talked about boosting cooperation in futuristic sectors such as AI, supercomputers, investing in data centres in India and more," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

During their meeting, both leaders recalled the recent successful visits to India by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, and other members of the Royal families of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

"The leaders acknowledged the tremendous progress achieved in bilateral relations in a wide range of sectors such as defence and security, trade and investment, education and cultural cooperation. They noted that 18 February 2026 marks exactly four years since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), during which bilateral trade and investment have witnessed remarkable growth," read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"Furthermore, both leaders commended significant two-way investment flows, and encouraged UAE Sovereign Wealth Funds to continue to invest in the Indian economy. In this light, both leaders acknowledged the potential of L'Imad, as the newest sovereign fund, to strengthen this partnership for mutual benefit. They also discussed collaborative opportunities between India and the UAE in strategic sectors such as space, nuclear energy, technology and innovation," it added.

Prime Minister Modi and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi also welcomed several other initiatives which set the stage for enhancing bilateral cooperation in traditional as well as new areas of cooperation.

This included the finalisation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India and the Ministry of Health and Prevention of the United Arab Emirates on Cooperation in the Field of Health and Medicine. The MoU will promote joint efforts in professional exchanges, institutional collaboration, research, digital health, pharmaceuticals and development of modern technologies in the health sector beneficial to the people of both the countries.

The finalisation of Term Sheet between Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, and G42 and Mohamed Bin Zayed University of AI for deployment of supercomputer cluster in India was also welcomed. The finalisation of the Term sheet commences implementation of deployment of supercomputer cluster in India announced jointly by Prime Minister Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, during the latter’s visit to India last month. The supercomputer cluster will be part of the AI India Mission, making it accessible to both public and private sectors for research, application development, and commercial use.

The two leaders also welcomed the setting up of office of Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company in the GIFT City in Gujarat.

The visiting Crown Prince congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the success of the AI Impact Summit while PM Modi welcomed the initiative of Switzerland to host the next AI Summit, to be followed by the UAE.

"The visit reaffirmed the tradition of regular leadership-level engagement between India and the UAE. It also reinforced high-level political commitment to the India–UAE technology partnership, elevating AI and advanced technologies as one of the core pillars of the bilateral relationship," the PMO stated.

