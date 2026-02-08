PM Modi accorded ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra in Malaysia

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya on his official visit to Malaysia, reaffirming the strong and enduring bonds between the two countries.

The development was highlighted by Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, who shared details of the welcome and the broader significance of the visit in a post on X.

“Reaffirming the enduring bonds that connect India and Malaysia! PM @narendramodi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra on his Official Visit to Malaysia. India shares close bonds with Malaysia anchored in civilizational, historical and people-to-people ties. Wide-ranging discussions aimed at further cementing our enduring friendship and strong bilateral relations to follow,” Jaiswal said.

The ceremonial welcome marked the formal commencement of Prime Minister Modi’s engagements in Malaysia and reflected the importance both sides attach to the bilateral relationship.

India and Malaysia share deep-rooted connections shaped by centuries-old civilisational links, shared history, cultural exchanges and strong people-to-people ties, particularly through the Indian diaspora in Malaysia.

PM Modi also offered a glimpse into his ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya, underlining the growing warmth in India–Malaysia relations.

Posting on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Glimpses from the ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya. India and Malaysia continue to deepen a partnership rooted in trust, friendship and shared aspirations.”

The message set the tone for his two-day visit to Malaysia, marked by high-level engagements, cultural exchanges and outreach to the Indian diaspora.

Earlier, PM Modi had highlighted the cultural connect between the two nations, particularly the role of the Tamil community in Malaysia. Sharing another post, he said, “A group of students from the Malaysia Hindu Sangam recited Tirumurai devotional songs. It is commendable how the Tamil community in Malaysia has preserved and popularised their heritage over the last several years.” The gesture reflected the deep civilisational and people-to-people ties that continue to anchor bilateral relations.

Showcasing a cordial and personal rapport, the Prime Minister was seen sharing a car ride with his Malaysian counterpart, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, as they travelled together to a community event in Kuala Lumpur. The gesture symbolised the close understanding between the two leaders and underscored the friendly nature of India–Malaysia relations.

PM Modi’s visit is being seen as a significant step toward further deepening the enduring friendship between India and Malaysia, rooted in mutual trust, shared values and common aspirations for the future.

