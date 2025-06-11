Piyush Goyal begins Sweden visit to identify new opportunities for trade growth

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday began his official visit to Sweden, aimed at reinforcing the existing robust economic relationship and identifying new opportunities for growth which are aligned with India's long-term economic objectives and global partnerships.

The Union Minister’s Sweden visit comes after a successful two-day official visit to Switzerland, which focused on advancing India–Switzerland economic cooperation and operationalising the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) signed earlier this year between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

In the second leg of the official tour, the minister will co-chair the 21st Session of the Indo-Swedish Joint Commission for Economic, Industrial, and Scientific Cooperation (JCEISC) with Benjamin Dousa, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade.

Goyal is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Dousa and Hakan Jevrell, State Secretary to the Minister of Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade.

These deliberations are aimed at reinforcing the existing robust economic relationship and identifying new opportunities for growth, aligning with India's long-term economic objectives and global partnerships, according to a statement from the Commerce Ministry.

During the visit, key engagements will involve an India-Sweden Business Leaders' roundtable and one-on-one meetings with leading Swedish companies.

These discussions will cover a wide range of industries where Sweden excels, including advanced manufacturing, innovation, green technologies, and sustainable solutions. Companies like Ericsson, Volvo Group, IKEA, Sandvik, Alfa Laval, and SAAB are among those with a significant presence or interest in enhancing ties with India.

Minister Goyal will also engage with the Indian diaspora and address media interactions, further strengthening the people-to-people connections and communicating the vision for the India-Sweden partnership.

According to the official statement, the visit reflects the deepening alignment of strategic priorities between India and its European partners, aiming to translate high-level commitments into sustainable economic partnerships that foster innovation, resilience, and shared growth.

Earlier, the Minister engaged extensively with Swiss industry leaders across sectors, including biotech and pharma, healthcare, precision engineering, defence, and emerging technologies.

As India charts its journey toward becoming a $5 trillion economy, this visit has set the tone for accelerated collaboration with innovation-driven, trusted partners like Switzerland, said the ministry.

--IANS

na/vd