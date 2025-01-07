Philippines Tracks China's 'Monster' Coast Guard Vessel Near Scarborough Shoal Amid Rising Tensions

Manila: The Philippines has deployed its vessels and aircraft to closely monitor a massive Chinese Coast Guard ship, the largest in the world, spotted near Luzon Island. Filipino officials have expressed concerns over the ship's presence, considering it a menacing move within Philippine waters, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

The 12,000-ton China Coast Guard vessel 5901, known as "The Monster" because of its massive size, was last seen on Saturday about 54 nautical miles from Capones Island, located in the western part of Zambales province in the South China Sea.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has been closely tracking the Chinese vessel, issuing radio messages demanding its departure from Philippine waters. Jonathan Malaya, assistant director general of the National Security Council, described the move as an act of intimidation, coercion, and aggression against the Philippines.

He also stated that the Philippines is monitoring the ship closely, adding that any provocative actions would result in an appropriate response from the government, although he refrained from providing further specifics.

The vessel's arrival at Scarborough Shoal last week, a disputed area in the South China Sea within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ), has added to the rising tensions, according to an analyst speaking to Radio Free Asia. Scarborough Shoal, also known as Bajo de Masinloc in the Philippines, has been under Chinese control since 2012, although it is also claimed by China, the Philippines, and Taiwan, reported RFA.

Malaya dismissed China's claim that the ship was merely patrolling within its jurisdiction. While the Chinese embassy in Manila has yet to respond to inquiries, it has continuously asserted its authority over Scarborough Shoal. The shoal has traditionally been a vital fishing ground for Filipino fishermen, but their access has been increasingly limited by Chinese vessels in recent years.

Despite the Chinese ship not engaging in aggressive actions so far, Malaya reiterated that its presence in Philippine waters has no legal basis under international law. "We don't want to be the cause of any provocative actions, so for now, we are simply monitoring and shadowing the ship," Malaya explained.

On Sunday, the Philippine Coast Guard announced that its vessel, the BRP Cabra, alongside an aircraft, was keeping a close watch on the Chinese ship and challenging it via radio.

By Monday evening, the BRP Cabra continued trailing the Chinese vessel for the third consecutive day, as reported by Commodore Jay Tarriela, the PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea -- the name the Philippines uses for waters within its EEZ in the South China Sea, RFA reported.

Tarriela added that the erratic movements of the Chinese vessel indicated it was likely conducting a "law enforcement operation" rather than merely passing through Philippine waters. (ANI)