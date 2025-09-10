Pashupatinath Temple closed today amid rising violent protests in Nepal

Kathmandu, Sep 10 (IANS) The historic Pashupatinath Temple, one of Nepal’s most revered religious sites, has been closed to visitors on Wednesday due to escalating violent protests across the country.

The Nepalese Army has been deployed to ensure security around the temple premises and maintain peace.

The temple closure comes amid nationwide anti-government protests that turned violent on Monday, led primarily by youth opposing recent government decisions.

The unrest escalated after Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday amid growing pressure. Protesters targeted the residences of President Ramchandra Paudel and other top political leaders and vandalised the Parliament building.

According to official sources, at least 22 people died and more than 500 were injured during clashes on Monday between protesters and security forces. The clashes were triggered after the widespread demonstrations by the youth who called a ban on 26 social media platforms an attack on freedom of expression.

Following the violence, the government lifted a controversial ban on 26 social media platforms late Monday. In addition, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and several other ministers resigned amid the crisis.

The Nepalese Army began deploying troops late Tuesday in Kathmandu to control the situation.

India has increased vigilance along the Nepal border and advised its citizens in Nepal to avoid travel and remain indoors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to discuss the deteriorating situation. He expressed deep anguish over the loss of young lives and stressed the importance of peace and stability in Nepal.

“Many young people have lost their lives. The stability, peace, and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace,” PM Modi said in an X post.

Flights to and from the capital have been suspended, and the Army has stepped in to maintain order.

--IANS

rs/dpb