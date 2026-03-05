Parliamentary polls underway: Nepal voters seek security, good governance

Kathmandu, March 5 (IANS) As parliamentary polls began in Nepal on Thursday, voters shared their expectations from the upcoming government, emphasising the need for stronger security and effective governance in the country. Many voters said that ensuring safety and stability should be the first priority of the new government, followed by policies aimed at improving the welfare of citizens.

Speaking to IANS, several voters highlighted the importance of responsible leadership and inclusive policies for the development of the nation.

Sanjiya Shrestha, a voter from Sinamangal, said she had already cast her vote and was among the first to participate in the polling process.

“I’m a permanent resident of Sinamangal. I just completed the voting process and I was the first voter to cast my vote. The reason behind voting is very simple — fulfilling my duties and responsibilities as a citizen of Nepal,” she said.

Shrestha added that the future of Nepal in the next five years will depend not only on the election results but also on how responsibly citizens fulfil their civic duties. She stressed that the government should focus on making inclusive policies, particularly for physically challenged individuals.

“The country should focus on making policies that benefit physically challenged individuals like me. Such policies will contribute to the country’s development and also improve the living conditions of the people,” she said.

Expressing hope for the new government, Shrestha said the election results should lead to policies that support vulnerable and marginalised communities.

“I hope whoever wins will contribute their best to improve the lives of those who are vulnerable, marginalised and those who do not have a voice. I hope the government will play a significant role in addressing their problems,” she added.

Another voter in Kathmandu echoed similar concerns, stating that national security and proper governance should be prioritised.

“The country’s security and proper governance should be established first. Security must be ensured, and after that, whatever is necessary for the citizens should be done. Whoever becomes Prime Minister should focus on the welfare and progress of the country,” the voter said.

Meanwhile, parliamentary polls began in Nepal at 7 a.m. with voters queuing at polling centres across the country to cast their ballots.

The elections are being held to elect 275 members of the lower house -- 165 through the First-Past-the-Post (FPTP) system and 110 through the proportional representation system.

Some of the country's noted leaders, including Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane and senior party leader Balen Shah, former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, cast their votes from their hometowns.

Lamichhane and Shah cast their votes from Kathmandu. Shah, the prime ministerial candidate from the RSP, is contesting from Jhapa-5 in eastern Nepal as a key rival to former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. However, he cannot vote for himself as votes can only be cast in one's registered hometown.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote, RSP President Lamichhane said that voting was necessary to choose the type of leadership people want. "It is an opportunity to shape your own future and that of your children," he said, referring to the voters.

