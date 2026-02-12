Parliamentarians meet American envoy, welcome new India-US trade pact

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Several parliamentarians on Thursday welcomed US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and congratulated him on the recently announced India-US interim trade agreement, describing it as a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties.

Member of Parliament and former Foreign Secretary Harsh V. Shringla shared photographs of the interaction on X, showing the envoy being received at an event decorated with Indian and American flags. The gathering featured discussions on the contours and implications of the trade arrangement.

The interim agreement, announced through a joint statement on February 6, follows negotiations initiated in 2025 and is seen as a precursor to a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement currently under discussion.

According to details released earlier, the United States will reduce reciprocal tariffs on certain Indian goods from 50 per cent to 18 per cent, with provisions for further tariff eliminations on select sectors such as pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery, and aircraft components upon finalisation of the comprehensive pact.

In return, India is expected to lower duties on certain US industrial products and agricultural items, including tree nuts, fruits, soybean oil, wine and spirits.

India has also indicated its intent to purchase over $500 billion worth of US goods over five years, focusing on sectors such as energy, technology, coal and aircraft. The proposed purchases could significantly expand American exports to India.

The agreement reportedly includes US concessions related to penalties tied to India’s imports of Russian oil, subject to specified conditions.

US President Donald Trump described the pact as “historic”, emphasising reciprocal benefits and improved market access for American products in India’s 1.4-billion-strong market.

While some revisions to official fact sheets have led to questions regarding agricultural provisions, Indian officials have stated that there is a shared understanding between the two sides. The formal agreement is expected to be concluded by March.

Among those present at the event were Advocate Ujjwal Nikam, Rajya Sabha MP; Baijayant Jay Panda, BJP National Vice President and MP; Bhubaneswar Kalita, Member of Parliament; Tejasvi Surya, MP from Bengaluru South; S. Phangnon Konyak, Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland; Sudha Murty, author and Chairperson of the Murty Trust; Sanjay Seth, Rajya Sabha MP; Bharat Mathukumilli, MP from Visakhapatnam; historian Meenakshi Jain; and Shashank Mani, MP from Deoria.

Participants said the interaction reflected broad political interest in advancing India–US economic engagement.

--IANS

sktr/pgh