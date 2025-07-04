Parliamentarians in Trinidad & Tobago hail PM Modi's speech

Port of Spain, July 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech, on Thursday, at the Trinidad & Tobago (T&T) Parliament was applauded non-stop by the MPs of the esteemed House. PM Modi, during his address to the Joint Assembly of the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago, also expressed his gratitude, saying he feels humbled to be the first Indian Prime Minister to speak to the members in the "iconic Red House".

Addressing the Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, President of the Senate Wade Mark, Speaker of the House Jagdeo Singh and other members of the Parliament, PM Modi also touched upon the warmth both countries -- India and Trinidad and Tobago -- share in their bilateral relationship.

PM Modi's speech was interrupted over 20 times by the MPs who warmly applauded his address.

Prime Minister Modi said that that he was deeply honoured to stand before the elected representatives of Trinidad & Tobago, a proud democracy and a friendly nation.

He also sent his greetings to the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago on behalf of 1.4 billion people in India and also brought warm wishes from the people of Ghana, the country he visited just before arriving in the Carribean island nation.

"This historic Red House has seen the struggles and sacrifices of the people of Trinidad and Tobago for freedom and dignity. Over the past six decades, it has stood strong as you built a just, inclusive, and prosperous democracy," PM Modi added.

"The people of this great nation have chosen two remarkable women leaders –- the President and the Prime Minister. They proudly call themselves daughters of the Indian diaspora. They take pride in their Indian heritage. In India, we admire their leadership, grit, and determination. They are living symbols of the relationship between our countries, built on shared roots and shared dreams," the Prime Minister said.

He also noted that Both India as well as Trinidad & Tobago rose from the colonial rule to write their own stories -- "with courage as our ink and democracy as our pen".

"Today, both our nations stand as proud democracies, and pillars of strength in the modern world. A couple of months ago, you celebrated the festival of democracy by participating in elections. I congratulate the people of this country for their wisdom and vision –- for peace, stability and prosperity. I also congratulate the newly elected members of this August House," Prime Minister Modi said.

He also extended warm greetings to PM Persad-Bissessar for forming the government in Trinidad & tobago for the second consecutive term and wished her continued success as she leads this great nation towards sustained growth and prosperity.

PM Modi also highlighted the golden words "FROM THE PEOPLE OF INDIA TO THE PEOPLE OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO" inscribed on the Speaker's Chair in the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago, adding: "I feel a deep sense of emotion. That chair is not just a piece of furniture but a powerful symbol of the friendship and trust between our two nations. The words expresses the bond that one democracy feels for another."

He also said that in India, "democracy is not just a political system but a way of life".

"Your Parliament also has some members, whose forefathers were from the Indian state of Bihar, which is famous for centres like Vaishali," he added.

"There is a natural warmth in the connection between our two countries. I must say, Indians are among the most passionate fans of the West Indies cricket team! We cheer for them with all our heart, except, when they are playing against India."

"Relationship between our two countries is built on the foundations of centuries-old bonds. As many as 180 years ago, the first Indians arrived on this land after a long and hard journey. Oceans away, the Indian beats blended beautifully with the Caribbean rhythm," PM Modi said while addressing the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago.

Highlighting the deep historical and cultural ties between India and Trinidad & Tobago, the Prime Minister said: "Here, Bhojpuri found harmony with creole. Dal Puri met Doubles, And, tabla met the steel pan! Today, the people of Indian origin are proud bearers of the Red, Black and White Flag! From politics to poetry, cricket to commerce, calypso to chutney, they contribute to every field. They are an integral part of the vibrant diversity that you all respect. Together, you have built a nation that lives its motto, "Together we aspire, together we achieve”.

Earlier, on Thursday, President Christine Kangaloo graciously conferred PM Modi with the country's highest national award which he accepted with utmost humility on behalf of 1.4 billion Indian people.

PM Modi expressed gratitude upon receiving the honour and dedicated it to the enduring friendship and the ancestral ties between India and Trinidad & Tobago.

"I am delighted to see so many women Members in this House. Respect for women is deeply rooted in Indian culture. One of our important holy texts, the Skanda Puranas says: "दशपुत्र समा कन्या दशपुत्रान् प्रवर्धयन् | यत् फलं लभते मर्त्यः तत् लभ्यं कन्या एकया ||" It means, one daughter brings as much happiness as 10 sons. We are strengthening the hands of women to build a modern India."

"From space to sports, startups to science, education to enterprise, aviation to armed forces, women are leading India to a new future in various domains. Like you, we have a woman, who rose from humble beginnings to become our President," PM Modi said while stressing on the significant role of women in shaping a modern and developed India.

"Two years ago, the Indian Parliament took a historic step. We decided to ensure a 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies. This ensures that in the coming generations, more and more women will decide the destiny and direction of the nation," he added.

"Women leaders are also thriving at the grassroots in India. Around 1.5 million elected women power local governance institutions. We are in an era of women-led development. This was also one of the important themes that we furthered during our G20 presidency."

Highlighting India to be the fastest growing major economy in the world today , PM Modi said: "Every sector, every region and every society is part of this growth story. India's growth is inclusive and people-centric. A recent report of the International Labour Organisation notes that India's social security and welfare umbrella covers 950 million people. That is almost 1 billion people, which is a greater population than most countries in the world!"

"Our vision for such inclusive growth does not stop at our borders. We see our development also as a responsibility towards others. And, our priority will always be the Global South," the Prime Minister added.

"With the same spirit, we are deepening our relations with Trinidad and Tobago. Our trade will continue to grow. We will encourage our businesses to invest more in this country. Our development partnership will expand. Training, capacity building, and skill development will keep human development at its centre. Health has been and will remain a key part of our partnership. Many Indian doctors and healthcare workers have been serving here with distinction. We are glad that you have decided to recognise Indian medical standards. This will ensure access to high-quality, affordable medicines for all," PM Modi said while highlighting the joint partnership between India and Trinidad & Tobago in the health sector.

"We also welcome your decision to adopt the UPI digital payment system. It is a major step forward. UPI has revolutionised digital payments in India. Powered by this platform, India has become the nation with the highest number of real time digital payments in the world. Today, in India, even the mango sellers have QR codes. If you try to pay them in cash, they will ask you to use UPI, because they don't have the change!" he added.

"We are also keen to collaborate on other digital innovations. As India develops AI tools to foster growth and development in the Global South, Trinidad and Tobago will be a priority nation for us," PM Modi said.

"We will share our expertise in agriculture, horticulture and food processing. Machinery from India will support your agro-industry. And, because development is about dignity, we will organise an artificial limb fitment camp for differently-abled citizens here."

"For us, there are no limits to our cooperation with you. We will always be guided by your needs and priorities," PM Modi added.

Speaking about the synergy between both countries holding immense promise, PM Modi said: "As a key player in the Caribbean and a bridge to Latin America, Trinidad and Tobago has great potential. I am sure that our ties will help us forge a stronger connection with the wider region."

"Building on the momentum of the second India-CARICOM summit, we are eager to collaborate on initiatives that enhance trade and investment, build infrastructure and mobility, implement community development projects, and, above all, support capacity building, training and skill development on a large scale."

"I also see our partnership in a larger global framework. The scale and speed of change in the world is unprecedented. There are fundamental shifts in the nature of politics and power. Free trade is under pressure. There are growing global divisions, disputes and disparities," the Prime Minister added.

He also said that the world is faced with challenges of climate change, food, health and energy security.

He also stressed that terrorism remains a pressing threat across the world.

Colonial rules of the past may have ended but their shadows linger in new forms, PM Modi added.

He also spoke about new challenges in space and cyber security, artificial intelligence is unlocking new opportunities as well as posing risks.

The old institutions are struggling to deliver peace and progress, he said.

"At the same time, the Global South is rising. They wish to see a new and fairer world order. When the United Nations turned 75, there was great hope across the developing world. A hope that long-pending reforms would be realised. That their voices would finally be heard. But that hope has turned into disappointment. The voice of the developing world remains on the margins. India has always tried to bridge this gap," PM Modi added.

He said that for India, MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) is the guiding vision for the Global South.

Whenever India has got the opportunity it has raised voice for the Global South, he added.

"During our G-20 presidency, we brought the concerns of the Global South to the centre of global decision-making. During the pandemic, while caring for our 1.4 billion people, India provided vaccines and medicines to more than 150 countries. In times of disaster, we have responded swiftly—with aid, relief, and solidarity. Our development partnerships are demand-driven, respectful, and without conditions," PM Modi said.

"It is time for us to work together, to give the Global South its rightful seat at the right table. To ensure climate justice, so that the burden does not fall on those who have contributed the least to the climate crisis. We consider Trinidad and Tobago an important partner in this endeavour," he added.

Both India and Trinidad & Tobago may differ in size and geography but are deeply aligned in our values, PM Modi said, saying that being proud democracies both believe in dialogue, sovereignty, multilateralism and human dignity.

"In these times of conflicts, we must remain true to these values," he added.

"Terrorism is the enemy of humanity. This very Red House has itself witnessed the wounds of terror and the loss of innocent blood. We must stand united to deny terrorism any shelter or space. We thank the people and the government of this country for standing with us in our fight against terrorism," PM Modi said.

"Our forefathers struggled, sacrificed, and had dreams of better lives for future generations. Both India and Trinidad and Tobago have come a long way on the journey to the future we have promised our people. But we still have a lot to do -- by ourselves and together."

"All of you, as Members of the Parliament, have a vital role in shaping that future. From Ayodhya to Arima, From the ghats of Ganga to the Gulf of Paria, may our bonds grow ever deeper, and our dreams ever higher," he added.

PM Modi concluded his speech by thanking all the members of Parliament for bestowing him the honour of speaking in Trinidad & Tobago.

