Parents of J&K students stranded in Azerbaijan seek Centre's urgent intervention

Srinagar, March 22 (IANS) Parents of over 200 Jammu and Kashmir students stranded at the Azerbaijan border on Sunday demanded urgent Central government intervention for the safe return of their children.

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Anxious parents have sought help for the safe return of these students as they face severe financial and health issues.

These parents have told reporters that more than 200 students are studying in Isfahan and Golestan provinces of Iran. The parents said that these students have successfully crossed the Iran-Armenia border as the first essential step to return to their country.

Parents allege that the students have been left to arrange their travel independently, placing a heavy financial burden on already distressed families.

“We have been bearing all the expenses ourselves. The government must at least facilitate their return at this crucial time,” said one of the parents, expressing frustration over what they described as inadequate logistical support.

Several batches of students were expected to return to India between March 20 and March 25, including those from Shiraz University.

Indian engineering students from Kerman have also reached the Iran-Armenia border and are currently awaiting visa clearances. However, the situation remains grim at the Azerbaijan border, where over 100 Indian students are reportedly stranded due to procedural delays.

Only around 6 to 10 students are being issued exit codes each day, which has significantly slowed down the evacuation process, the parents said.

Many students have been stuck at the border since March 12, missing scheduled flights and incurring heavy financial losses.

Parents claimed that around 250 Kashmiri students remain stuck at the Azerbaijan border, with several suffering from chest infections and influenza-like symptoms, while access to proper medical care remains limited.

A total of 151 Indian students managed to cross the Iran-Azerbaijan border in the last 24 hours. Some students with tickets for March 14, 18, 19, and 20 were allowed to cross, but those students who had bookings for March 15, 16, and 17 are still stranded, the parents said.

Despite some progress, the overall situation remains critical. Hundreds of students are still stranded at various border points, grappling with financial hardships, health risks, and uncertainty, as families continue to appeal for swift and comprehensive government intervention to ensure their safe return home.

Over 1,200 Kashmiri students were studying in Iran when the present conflict began on February 28.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) has been in constant touch with the Iranian authorities to ensure that all Indian students are able to safely leave for their country.

--IANS

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