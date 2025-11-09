Pak's 27th Constitutional Amendment paves way for Gen Asim Munir to be 1st chief of defence forces

Islamabad, Nov 9 (IANS) After Pakistan approved the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Army Chief General Asim Munir is set to assume the powerful new position of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), a post designed to ensure “greater coordination and unified command” among the three services, local media reported.

According to Dawn, the amendment, presented in Parliament after Cabinet approval, introduces major changes to Article 243 of the Constitution, which governs matters related to the armed forces. Under the new framework, both the Army Chief and the Chief of Defence Forces will be appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister.

The report added that the Army Chief, who will also serve as the CDF, will appoint the head of the National Strategic Command in consultation with the Prime Minister. The head of this command will be drawn from the Pakistan Army.

The legislation follows the government’s earlier decision to promote Gen Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, making him only the second officer in Pakistan’s history to receive the title -- a position that carries lifelong privileges. The amendment also authorises the government to elevate officers from the armed forces to the honorary ranks of Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force, and Admiral of the Fleet, with lifetime status and entitlements.

Quoting government officials, Dawn described the measure as a “historic restructuring” of Pakistan’s defence setup aimed at “institutional coordination among the Army, Navy and Air Force.” However, the amendment has triggered sharp criticism from the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which called it “a strike at the foundation of constitutional democracy”.

As reported by Pakistan Today, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar defended the move, saying it would be tabled “in accordance with the Constitution and after consultation with all stakeholders”.

