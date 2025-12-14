Pakistan's press freedom crisis deepens as YouTuber alleges torture, coercion in cybercrime custody: Report

Kabul, Dec 14 (IANS) Pakistan's press freedom crisis has deepened as YouTuber Saadur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, has alleged physical and verbal abuse in the custody of Pakistan's National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). In the video uploaded on his YouTube channel, he revealed that he was beaten, verbally abused and coerced into transferring cryptocurrency assets to personal accounts of officials, a report has said.

A report in Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press said, "Pakistan’s press freedom crisis deepened as YouTuber Ducky Bhai alleged torture and coercion in cybercrime custody, highlighting growing threats to digital creators. On December 8, Dawn reported the disturbing case of YouTuber Saadur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, who alleged physical and verbal abuse while in the custody of Pakistan's National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). Arrested in August 2025 at Lahore Airport for allegedly promoting online gambling applications, Rehman was granted bail by the Lahore High Court but remained in custody."

"In a video uploaded to his channel, he described being beaten, verbally abused, and coerced into transferring cryptocurrency assets to officials' personal accounts. His ordeal underscores the vulnerability of digital creators, who now find themselves targeted alongside traditional journalists in Pakistan's increasingly hostile media environment. This case is emblematic of a broader crisis. Pakistan has long been a perilous haven for journalists, where freedom of expression remains an elusive dream. The country's media landscape, once vibrant and diverse, now faces an existential threat amid a climate of fear, intimidation, and relentless state control. The cumulative effect of censorship, violence, and legal harassment has left independent journalism gasping for survival," it added.

The Annual Impunity Report 2025, produced by Freedom Network with support from International Media Support (IMS), has showcased an increase in attacks and violations against journalists under Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government.

At least 142 cases of violations against journalists were recorded in Pakistan, with Punjab and Islamabad being the most dangerous regions as they jointly reported most of the cases.

Journalists and bloggers in Pakistan face harassment, abduction and assault for just conducting their work.

During the period covered by Freedom Network's Freedom of Expression and Media Freedom Report 2025, five journalists were killed and at least 82 others faced threats, including intimidation, physical assault.

The Freedom Network's 2025 report, Free Speech and Public Interest Journalism Under Siege, has described amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) in January as a turning point in Pakistan's media crisis.

According to the report, these amendments have made it easier for the authorities to arrest and fine journalists.

The Annual Impunity Report also documented 36 formal legal cases against 30 journalists under PECA and the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

These prosecutions demonstrate the state's increasing dependence on legal instruments to suppress dissent, complementing its use of intimidation and violence.

In a report in Khaama Press, Vaishali Basu Sharma wrote, "On September 26, the Institute for Research, Advocacy and Development (IRADA) released its report Modernising Legal Frameworks Governing Freedom of Expression, Media and Digital Citizenry in Pakistan. Covering the period from 2016 to 2024, the study highlights how restrictive laws such as PECA and its recent amendments have curtailed free expression. Panelists at the report's launch echoed these concerns. Sehrish Qureshi, senior social media producer at Independent Urdu, spoke of frustration around laws like PECA being used to silence journalists. Sadaf Khan, Journalist and digital rights specialist, raised alarms about increased surveillance on regular citizens."

"Ammara Durrani, a policy specialist, warned that the right to life itself was at risk due to the crackdown on freedom of speech. The cumulative effect of censorship, violence, and legal harassment has left Pakistan's media in crisis. Journalists face deteriorating safety, job insecurity, and challenges to their professional integrity. Women media practitioners, in particular, confront unique obstacles, including harassment and exclusion. Political polarisation has further exacerbated the hostile environment, leaving little room for independent voices," the author added.

--IANS

akl/khz