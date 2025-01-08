Pakistan's Kurram Blockade Persists: Peace Deal Fails to Restore Access Amid Supply Crisis

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Despite the signing of a peace agreement on January 1, which was expected to bring relief to the long-suffering residents of Kurram, Parachinar remains cut off from the rest of the province, Dawn reported.

A convoy laden with essential supplies, currently stranded in Thall, continues to wait for safe passage into Parachinar as talks between the government and protestors fail to yield results.

The convoy, which had been en route to Parachinar, came under attack on Saturday near the Bagan area. The attack, which injured the Deputy Commissioner of Kurram, led to the convoy's halt. Since then, efforts to move the convoy forward have been unsuccessful, and the road remains blocked, leaving the people of Kurram facing severe shortages. Although the peace agreement has brought a temporary cessation of hostilities, it has not restored access to Parachinar, which has been isolated for more than two months.

Former minister Sajid Turi, speaking to Dawn, emphasised that it is the government's responsibility to ensure the safe passage of the convoy to Parachinar. "The situation in the 'besieged areas' of Kurram was very difficult, and if the government failed to resolve the issue, it would only worsen," he said.

The ongoing blockade, now lasting 93 days, has resulted in a dire shortage of food, medicine, and essential supplies, leaving the local population of about 500,000 people without basic necessities. Turi pointed out that markets have been emptied due to the road closure and the prolonged isolation of the region.

Turi also claimed that militants in Kurram had outside support, although he did not specify who was backing them. He criticised the government for attempting to negotiate from a position of weakness. According to Turi, the government's approach, which saw the KP chief minister making decisions without consulting the jirga, has failed to bring tangible solutions, reported Dawn.

He also highlighted the closure of a helicopter service that had been in operation for a month, which has compounded the issues faced by patients, travellers, and students who rely on it.

Meanwhile, MNA Engineer Hameed Hussain urged immediate measures to reopen access routes, stressing the need for swift solutions to the food and medical shortages. Qadar Orakzai, a member of the jirga from Lower Kurram, expressed hope that the convoy would be able to proceed by Wednesday. He indicated that local authorities had held meetings at the Chapari Gate to resolve the issue. Despite these efforts, the delayed convoy has caused frustration, with some vehicles having already returned to Peshawar due to the lack of progress.

As for the convoy itself, the vehicles carrying perishable items have already turned back, but the remaining vehicles are still in place, waiting for a resolution. "It is too little, and there is no guarantee when another convoy will be allowed to proceed," Turi added, casting doubt on the effectiveness of such convoys in addressing the region's long-term needs, as per reports by Dawn.

Orakzai also called for the reconstruction of Bagan Bazaar, which had been destroyed during a November attack that left more than 40 dead, and urged for it to be rebuilt in a manner similar to the Miramshah Bazaar in North Waziristan. (ANI)