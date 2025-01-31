Pakistani Security Forces Open Fire on Motorcyclists in Turbat, One Injured

Balochistan: Pakistani security forces allegedly opened fire on three men riding a motorcycle in Turbat's Absar Main Road, injuring one individual, as per Balochistan Post.

The incident occurred in the central city of Kech district, where security personnel reportedly shot directly at the moving motorcycle, causing it to crash. Witnesses said that after the crash, the forces detained all three riders, including the injured person, and took them away along with the motorcycle, the Balochistan Post reported.

According to the Balochistan Post, the identities of the detained individuals remain unknown. No official statement has been issued by authorities regarding the incident, leaving the circumstances unclear. The region has seen tensions in the past due to security operations, but details surrounding this specific incident remain scarce. Local residents have expressed concern over the growing use of force in routine security operations. Authorities are yet to provide further information or comment on the matter.

In a separate incident, a 15-year-old boy, Ans Ahmed, was reportedly abducted from Khuzdar by security forces, who beat him before taking him away. Local sources indicate that the incident has sparked outrage in the community, prompting calls for his safe release.

Prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch advocated for his return and urged the people of Khuzdar to participate in a sit-in protest, demanding justice for the boy.

The incident highlights the ongoing issue of forced disappearances in the region, a problem that has long plagued Baloch families.

In a post on X, Mahrang Baloch stated, "This struggle against enforced disappearances is not just for affected families; it is a collective struggle for Baloch national survival. We must restore our humanity from the colonisers who have seized it through violence and oppression. Their cruelty spares no one, not even our children."

As the search for Ans Ahmed continues, the community remains hopeful for his safe return. Authorities have yet to comment on the incident. (ANI)