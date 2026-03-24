Pakistani forces kill civilian, forcibly disappear student in Balochistan

Quetta, March 24 (IANS) As violence against civilians continues unabated across Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation brought to light the extrajudicial killing of one civilian and the enforced disappearance of another one in Panjgur district by Pakistani forces.

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Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that 24-year-old driver Abdullah Baloch was shot dead in a targeted attack in the Chitkan area of Panjgur on March 20 by a Pakistan-backed death squad.

Condemning the brutal killing, the rights body described the incident as part of a "broader and deeply troubling pattern of violence in Balochistan, where enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and intimidation of civilians continue with impunity."

It noted that young men in the province, particularly from Panjgur, remain at heightened risk.

"The killing of Abdullah Baloch raises serious concerns about the rule of law and the protection of fundamental human rights in the region. His death not only deprives a family of their son and breadwinner but also contributes to a growing climate of fear and insecurity among the local population," Paank stated.

The rights body called upon international human rights organisations to urgently investigate this incident and closely monitor the situation in Balochistan. It also urged the United Nations and other global human rights bodies to take notice of ongoing violence across the province and the involvement of Pakistan-backed actors.

Reiterating its commitment to document human rights violations in Balochistan and amplifying the voices of victims and their families, Paank said, "Justice for Abdullah Baloch is essential -- not only for his loved ones but also for upholding the principles of human dignity, accountability, and the rule of law in the region."

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians in Balochistan, the rights body further revealed that 19-year-old student Abdullah was forcibly disappeared by death squads in the Washbod area of Panjgur on March 21.

"The incident is part of an alarming and ongoing pattern of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, where students, youth, and civilians are routinely targeted without due process," Paank stressed.

The rights body stated that the act amounts to "a grave violation of fundamental human rights, including the right to liberty, security, and protection from arbitrary detention as enshrined in international human rights law."

"Enforced disappearances not only impact the victims but also inflict long-term psychological trauma on their families and communities," it emphasised.

--IANS

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