Pakistani forces forcibly disappear four more Baloch civilians in Balochistan

Quetta, Oct 27 (IANS) Another four Baloch civilians were forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani forces in Dera Bugti district of Balochistan amid a growing wave of enforced disappearances in the region, said a leading human rights organisation on Monday.

The latest incident comes against the backdrop of a continuing cycle of persecution marked by a surge in enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture across the province.

Citing verified local reports, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on October 25 conducted violent raids in Derahan Colony of Dera Bugti, forcibly abducting two young men: Imam Dad and Jan Mohammad.

In a separate operation in the Sui Bazaar area of the district, two others — Qambar and Malhar were also taken away by the same forces.

“All four victims remain missing, with their whereabouts unknown. Families of the disappeared have expressed deep concern over their safety and fear they may face torture or extrajudicial execution while in custody,” Paank stated.

The rights body reiterated that these acts are part of the systematic campaign of enforced disappearances and collective punishment being waged against the Baloch people by Pakistani security agencies.

It stressed that the misuse of the CTD as a tool for political repression rather than counterterrorism continues to violate fundamental human rights and international humanitarian law.

Last week, highlighting the atrocities in Balochistan, another human rights body, Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ), stated that five more Baloch civilians were forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani forces in Dera Bugti following an escalating human rights crisis in the region.

Condemning the act, the BVJ stated that the recent raids were carried out by Pakistan's notorious CTD personnel, alongside Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officials, in the Sui region of Dera Bugti. The rights body stated that during these operations, homes were looted, families were subjected to torture, and five individuals were forcibly disappeared.

The victims were identified as Akram, Ahsan, Ibrahim, Mandha Bugti and his nephew Noor Din.

“These incidents reflect the growing trend of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, constituting a grave violation of human rights and international human rights standards,” the BVJ stated.

The BVJ urged the global human rights organisations, including the United Nations, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch, to take notice of these incidents and exert pressure on Pakistani authorities to ensure the recovery of the missing persons and delivery of justice.

--IANS

scor/as